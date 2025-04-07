What role does Molly Burnett play in Days of Our Lives? Character details explored

Days of Our Lives is one of the longest-running soap operas and has featured many memorable actors over the years. One of them is Molly Burnett, who portrayed Melanie Jonas. The actress played the party girl from July 31, 2008, to September 27, 2012. She reprised her role in 2014 and ultimately exited the show in January 2016.

At the time of her debut on DOOL, Burnett was still a relatively new actress. Still, her performance in the series impressed many viewers, making Melanie a standout character.

Aside from playing Melanie, Burnett temporarily portrayed Maxie Jones on General Hospital in 2016 and 2018.

Who is Melanie Jonas on Days of Our Lives

Molly Burnett debuted in 2008 as Melanie Jonas on Days of Our Lives (Image via Getty)

Melanie Layton Kiriakis Jonas was originally introduced as the daughter of Trent Robbins and Jane Layton. However, it was later revealed that she was the biological daughter of Daniel Jonas and Carly Manning. She has a half-brother, Max Brad, who helped her get out of debt to a man named Les.

Melanie's arrival on Days of Our Lives raised eyebrows, with some convinced that she had criminal tendencies. So when Trent was murdered, she immediately became one of the suspects. While she admitted to having an argument with him on the day of his murder, she denied killing him. Later, it was revealed that the true killer was Nick Fallon.

As for romance, Melanie had high-profile relationships on Days of Our Lives. She was once married to Philip Kiriakis but eventually divorced after finding out that he slept with Chloe.

Melanie also had flings with Nick Fallon, Nathan Horton, and Chad DiMera.

More about Molly Burnett

Molly Burnett was born in Denver, Colorado, on April 23, 1988. She's the firstborn child of David and Katie Burnett. She has a younger brother named Will.

The actress attended Littleton High School. Around that time, she took on roles in plays, including A Midsummer Night's Dream, Noises Off, and Annie. After graduating with honors in high school, Burnett enrolled at Wagner College.

Burnette's acting career catapulted when she landed the role of Melanie Jonas on Days of Our Lives. She appeared in more than 600 episodes before her eventual exit in 2016. Her portrayal of Melanie scored her two Daytime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series in 2010 and 2012.

After her DOOL stint, she went on to guest star in other series, including True Blood, General Hospital, Queen of the South, CSI: NY, Chicago PD, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and more.

Burnett also appeared in films, including Ladies Man: A Made Movie, Parking, Hiker, Ctrl Alt Delete, The Wedding Party, Mommy I Didn't Do It, and Shattered.

