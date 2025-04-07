What role did Sean Kanan play in General Hospital? Character details explored

Before he became Deacon Sharpe on The Bold and the Beautiful, Sean Kanan made a name for himself on General Hospital as the black sheep, A.J. Quartermaine. The actor took over the role from 1993 to 1997 after the character was aged rapidly on the show.

Ad

Kanan reprised his role as A.J. in October 2012, but he later announced his exit from the show in April 2014. A.J. was killed off on-screen on March 31, 2014. Kanan made his final appearance on April 23, 2014, when A.J.'s ghost appeared to haunt Sonny.

Alan James "A.J." Quartermaine Jr. was the son of Dr. Alan Quartermaine and his wife, Dr. Monica Quartermaine.

A.J. Quartermaine's key storylines in General Hospital

During his time as A.J. Quartermaine on General Hospital, Sean Kanan has had several key storylines that left quite a mark on the show. One of them was his battle with alcoholism. A.J.'s addiction to alcohol has led to mistakes, including a drunken one-night stand with Carly Spencer, and a drunk driving accident that left his brother, Jason Morgan, with permanent brain damage.

Ad

Trending

Another central arc for A.J. was the custody battle for his son, Michael Corinthos. He struggled to fight for his rights as the biological father after Michael's mother, Carly, married Sonny Corinthos. The mob boss adopted Michael, replacing A.J. in his life.

Ad

A.J.'s power struggles within the Quartermaine family were also a major plot for Kanan's character. He battled for control of the family business empire, ELQ. But his impulsive behavior and the Quartermaines' lack of faith in him made it difficult for him to assert his right to run the company.

A.J. Quartermaine's story concluded in tragedy. He was killed by Sonny Corinthos after threatening to reveal information about the murder of Connie Falconeri.

Ad

A.J.'s death in 2014 signaled the end of Kanan's stint on General Hospital after eight years.

More about Sean Kanan

Sean Kanan was born Sean Perelman on November 2, 1966, in Cleveland, Ohio. He went to Mercersburg Academy in Pennsylvania and Boston University. The General Hospital star earned a degree in political science at UCLA.

Kanan’s first villain role came in 1989 as Mike Barnes in The Karate Kid Part III. He impressed viewers with his martial arts skills, which he had learned as a teenager. However, his performance in the movie nearly cost him his life when he suffered internal bleeding during filming.

Ad

Ad

Kanan went on to take television roles in the following years, including Cobra Kai, The Outsiders, General Hospital, Sunset Beach, The Bold and the Beautiful, and The Young and the Restless.

Sean Kanan has received several nominations for his roles in GH and B&B. He also won multiple awards for his series, Studio City. In 2016, the actor received his star on the Walk of Fame in Palm Springs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vanessa Bermudez Vanessa Bermudez is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda with 10 years of experience in digital media. Though she holds a BS in Civil Engineering, her passion for writing led her to become editor-in-chief of her university's official publication. After graduation, she pursued a full-time writing career, contributing to The List, Inquisitr, Monsters and Critics, SoapDirt, Showbiz Army, The Nerd Stash, and iTechPost.



As a dedicated entertainment enthusiast, Vanessa finds joy in watching and reading about daily soaps. She upholds accuracy and integrity in her work by thoroughly fact-checking information and relying on reputable sources. Know More