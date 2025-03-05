What role did Stephen A Smith play on General Hospital? Character details explored

Stephen A. Smith, the noted sports commentator and ESPN broadcaster, has made several guest appearances on General Hospital. On March 31, 2016, he first appeared as Brick, a security specialist and trusted member of mob boss Sonny Corinthos's organization.

Since then, Smith has appeared periodically, often taking center stage in some of the biggest storylines on General Hospital's soap world.

Regardless of his rich experience as a sports journalist, Smith has managed to thrive in the soap opera world, where his character continuously helps Sonny with intelligence gathering and security issues.

Stephen A. Smith plays Brick on General Hospital

Stephen A Smith on General Hospital (Image via Youtube/General Hospital)

On General Hospital, Stephen A. Smith plays Brick, a technology and surveillance expert who is in close association with Sonny Corinthos, the powerful Port Charles mob boss.

Brick is known for being intelligent, clever, and committed to Sonny. He has helped Sonny track enemies, assess threats, and gather valuable information for the Corinthos crime family over the years.

Brick comes into play when Sonny needs his wiretapping abilities in Paul Hornsby's office. He has since been included in several main plots, for example, trying to investigate Cyrus Renault, trying to find Dante Falconeri, and assisting Carly in dealing with illegal activities.

His technical skills and good underworld contacts make him an asset to Sonny's enterprise. Additionally, Brick's flirtatious nature, especially with Carly, adds a touch of humor and charm to his character.

One of Brick's highest-profile plots involves tracking down Julian Jerome using face recognition software when he blows up The Floating Rib to get out of town. He assisted in the escape of Jason Morgan from custody, having transported him, as well as attending to his wound after Jason was shot.

Later, Brick is also assigned to investigate Dex Heller, a new hire brought in by Sonny, and uncovers incriminating facts that raise red flags. He assisted Carly and Jason in eliminating a massive weapons shipment belonging to mob nemesis Cyrus Renault.

When Sonny needs information on the Pikeman Security Group, Brick is the one he relies on to gather intel on their operations and potential threats. Aside from his work for Sonny, Brick has also been seen with Jordan Ashford, adding a romantic and light-hearted element to his character.

More about Stephen A. Smith, who plays Brick on General Hospital

Stephen A. Smith is a name that immediately pops to mind when it comes to sports media, and he is best known for his hot takes and opinions on ESPN's First Take. Stephen Smith was born on October 14, 1967, in the Bronx, New York.

He is a well-known sports reporter, TV host, and radio host who has worked with big networks like ESPN and Fox Sports and covered the NBA, NFL, and other sports extensively.

He is a long-time fan of the soap, as he watched it with his sisters growing up, as per The Stephen A. Smith Show, released on January 6, 2024.

His friendship with actor Maurice Benard (who plays Sonny Corinthos) helped him land the role. Aside from his sporting media and acting career, Smith is also a writer, public speaker, and businessman.

Stephen A. Smith's being Brick might not be his day job, but that proves his enthusiasm for entertainment aside from sports. He has also been featured in films, including Rumble and Creed III.

Fans can watch General Hospital on ABC.

