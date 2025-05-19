What role did Steve Burton play on The Young and the Restless? Character details explored 

The famous American actor Steve Burton portrayed Dylan McAvoy on the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless. Many daytime soap opera fans recognise him as Jason Morgan from General Hospital. Burton's character on The Young and the Restless was short-lived, which came to Genoa in 2013 and left the town in 2017.

The Young and the Restless is a long-running American soap opera that first premiered in 1973. Set in the fictional city of Genoa, the show revolves around the theme of love, rivalries, and scandals of powerful families like the Newmans and the Abbotts. The dramatic twists and evolving relationships, the series a daytime television staple that is a beloved part of American pop culture.

Here's everything to know about the character Dylan McAvoy on The Young and the Restless

Dylan McAvoy is a fictional character on the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless, The character came to Genoa City in 2013. Dylan came to Genoa after he was presumed dead by his lover, Avery. Avery, who had found comfort in the arms of Nick Newman, told him everything about Dylan and that she had broken her past marriage for him.

Nick opens a bar, The Underground, true to its name, the bar was situated in a basement. A man named Mac came to the bar just before opening night, as there was an issue with the wiring. Mac took over the project as a contractor. However, on the opening night, when Mac is face to face with Avery, she is left in shock to find that Dylan is alive. Dylan, who had faked his identity to get closer to Avery, was heartbroken when she chose Nick over him.

Dylan was devastated when he learnt he had lost his father. He was more sad when he couldn't make it on time to meet him one last time. A significant twist in Dylan's storyline occurs when it's revealed that he is the biological son of Nikki Newman and Paul Williams, making him the half-brother of Nick Newman.

He later formed a romantic entanglement with Chelsea Lawson and also had a child, however, it was later discovered that Adam Newman is the biological father of that child. The character departed from the soap opera in 2017 after getting shot by Stan. His presence in Genoa posed a threat to his safety, so he left the Town.

Here's everything to know about Steve Burton from The Young and the Restless

Jack Stephen Burton is an American television actor, born in Indianapolis, Indiana, on June 28, 1970. The actor was married to Sheree Gustin from 1999 to 2023; together, they had two sons and one daughter, Makena Grace Burton, Jack Marshall Burton, and Brooklyn Faith Burton. The actor recently married Michelle Lundstrom on May 17, 2025.

He is one of the famous alumni of Beverly Hills High School, he graduated in 1988. The actor is best known for his portrayal of Jason Morgan on the daytime soap opera General Hospital. Apart from The Young and the Restless, the actor has been a part of other projects, like Days of Our Lives, Out of This World, General Hospital: Night Shift, and others.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of The Young and the Restless on the CBS Network.

