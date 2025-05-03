What role does The Bold and the Beautiful fame Christian Weissmann play in Grey’s Anatomy ? Everything you need to know 

In the recent episode of Grey's Anatomy, Christian Weissmann from The Bold and the Beautiful was spotted visiting the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital after he ran into an accident. Christian Weissman, who plays the character of Remy Pryce on the daytime soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, was seen in the ER of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital (Grey's Anatomy).

The Bold and the Beautiful is one of the longest-running daytime soap operas on the CBS Network, created by William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell. This soap opera first aired in the year 1987. The show is set in Los Angeles and revolves around the Forrester Family and their luxury clothing house, Forrester Creations.

Grey's Anatomy is also one of the long-running American medical drama series, which is set in Seattle, Washington. This show is created by Shonda Rhimes and Ellen Pompeo for the American Broadcasting Company Network in 2005.

Here's what we know about The Bold and the Beautiful fame Christian Weissmann's role on Grey's Anatomy

Recently, the fans of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Christian, who plays Remy Pryce on the soap opera, on Grey's Anatomy as a guest star. He made a guest appearance on the show as a patient who was in an accident. His character's name was Spencer, who was met with a car accident, and his lung was coming out.

However, Spencer was more worried about his father finding out, so he kept telling the doctors around him to tell his father that it was not his fault. Later on Grey's Anatomy, it was evident why he was more afraid of his father rather than the organ that was coming out of his body. His father was an alcoholic and looked like he abused him.

The actor posted a photo on his Instagram account on May 1, 2025, captioning it with;

"don’t worry mom it’s greys anatomy !!! tune in tonight 10/9c"

Christian Weissmann's storyline on The Bold and the Beautiful

Christian Weismann plays the character of Remy Pryce, who is a stalker and is introduced as the love interest of Electra Forrester. The character of Remy Pryce was introduced on the soap opera in 2024. Remy is Ivy's nephew who and they work together. Remy was also involved in creating a deepfake photo of Electra that made her uncomfortable, and he also tried to kill Electra.

In the recent episodes of the soap opera, Luna, who also just came to Los Angeles (where the show is set), comes across Remy and finds him attractive. Luna also tries to make an impression on him with the help of her grandmother, Sheila Carter.

Here's what we know about the actor Christian Weismann

Christian Weismann is an American actor born on February 16, 2000, in Chicago, Illinois. The actor started his career by starring in Found (2014) as young Tommy. Apart from playing the role of Remy Pryce on B&B on the CBS Network has also appeared on several other projects like A Girl Named Jo, American Housewives, Saved by the Bell, The Dream Motel, Dear White People, Crushed, 7 Minutes in Hell, Grey's Anatomy, and many more.

Fans of the drama series can catch the latest episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful on the CBS Network and Grey's Anatomy on the ABC Network.

