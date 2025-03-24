What is The Young and the Restless fame Eva Longoria's net worth? Everything you need to know

The Young and the Restless is one of the longest-running daytime soap operas that first aired on March 26, 1973. Before playing the iconic role of Gabrielle Solis on the hit TV series Desperate Housewives, Eva Longoria played the character of Isabella Braña on the CBS daytime The Young and the Restless from 2001 to 2003.

Ad

Eva Longoria's net worth is estimated to be $80 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Apart from being an actress, Eva is also a producer and director. According to her, the best money that she has ever spent was on the hit movie John Wick, on which she spent $6 million. Eva is also involved in endorsements and has signed campaigns with brands like L'Oreal Paris and PepsiCo.

The actress is also known for her philanthropy through her foundation that helps Latina children build a better future by providing them with aid for education and entrepreneurship.

Ad

Trending

More about Eva Longoria from The Young and the Restless

Ad

Eva Jacqueline Longoria was born in Corpus Christi, Texas on March 15, 1975. The actress grew up in a Mexican-American family and is the youngest of four sisters. She has a bachelor's degree in Kinesiology (the science of human movement). After graduating from college, she found herself winning the Miss Corpus Christi USA pageant in 1998.

After that, the pageant queen went to Los Angeles to become an actress. Eva's career started in 1999, getting small roles in shows like Beverly Hill 90210 and General Hospital. Later, the actress got the part of Isabelle Braña on The Young and the Restless, and this gained her recognition in the world of acting.

Ad

After she departed from The Young and the Restless, she starred as a lead on the hit TV show, Desperate Housewives, which ran for eight years from 2004 to 2012.

Eva portrayed the role of Gabrielle Solis, a model-turned-trophy wife. This show revolves around the lives of four trophy housewives, Susan Mayer, Lynette Scavo, Bree Van de Kamp, and Gabrielle Solis.

In 2013, Eva resumed her education and pursued a master's degree in Chicano Studies from California State University. The actress was recently seen in the TV show Only Murders in the Building.

Ad

Apart from that, she has a vast acting portfolio. Some of her notable acting projects include Jane The Virgin, Land of Woman, Brooklyn 99, Welcome to the Family, and many more.

Isabelle Brana's storyline in The Young and the Restless

Ad

The character of Isabelle was introduced in the year 2001 on The Young and the Restless. When Michel Baldwin asks Isabelle to come to Genoa and distract Paul Willams, the two get entangled in a romantic relationship and later marry each other.

Together, Paul and Isabelle have a son, Ricky. However, Isabelle finds out that Paul has feelings for his ex-wife Christine, so Isabelle fakes her death and frames Christine for it.

Ad

Later she tries to kill Christine by drawing her in the bathtub, though Paul comes to the rescue and saves her. Upon learning everything, Paul leaves her, and she is sent to a mental institution, and their son Ricky is sent to California to live with Isabelle's parents.

In 2012, Eva made a comeback on The Young and The Restless, where Paul visited Isabelle in the mental institution, to inform the dimes of Ricky, their son.

Fans of the show can catch the latest episodes of The Young and the Restless on the CBS Network.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback