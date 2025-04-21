Which soap opera alums appeared in The Pitt? Details explored

Soap opera veterans of Another World, Days of Our Lives, One Life to Live, and The Bold and the Beautiful lent their dramatic skills to the dark, action-packed terrain of Max's The Pitt.

In its explosive first season, the medical soap had a few familiar faces from soap operas making strong, emotional guest appearances that proved daytime's best can quite easily hold primetime's new hot series.

Headlining an outstanding ensemble topped by ER's Noah Wyle as Dr. Robby, audiences saw a handful of soap alumni whose characters provided invaluable richness to the already high-drama environment.

Four Soap Opera alums star on The Pitt

1 . Henry Joseph Samiri (Douglas, The Bold and the Beautiful) as Harrison Ashcroft

The Bold and the Beautiful enthusiasts enjoyed the return of Henry Joseph Samiri, who guest-starred as Douglas Forrester's young incarnation, during the latter part of The Pitt's season.

Harrison Ashcroft, the son of Dr. Cassie MacKay (Fiona Dourif), was played by Samiri in six episodes (10–15). Harrison grappled with the angst of having a mother overwhelmed by hospital chaos, especially with a storyline of widespread casualties from a shooting at a music festival.

Though Samiri’s character was primarily a child observer, his scenes offered emotional weight as he witnessed the personal toll of frontline medicine. His performance reminded viewers why he’s a standout even in his youth

2. Joanna Going (Search for Tomorrow, Another World) as Theresa Saunders

Joanna Going, known to longtime soap opera fans for her run as Lisa Grady on Another World, enjoyed a considerable recurring stint on The Pitt. Her character, Theresa Saunders, was seen in 11 episodes, making her one of the most prominent non-medical characters on the show.

Theresa is the mom of a troubled teenager with severe psychological issues, and her emotional arc was interspersed with significant scenes with Noah Wyle. Going's ability to portray stillness and motherly despair worked to elevate the overall theme of systemic problems within the mental health care system throughout the show.

3. Marci Miller (Days of Our Lives) as Gina Philips

Daytime Emmy-nominated soap opera Days of Our Lives legend Marci Miller had a poignant one-episode appearance in episode 8 of The Pitt. Playing Gina Philips, a mother who was in terror that her child had drowned, Miller infused raw emotion and vulnerability into the screen.

Having only a short screen presence, she made her mark with her impactful performance. Best recognized for her nuanced portrayal of Abigail Deveraux on Days of Our Lives, Miller's work with The Pitt also showcased her skill and willingness to work on extremely challenging material.

4. Jessica Morris (One Life to Live) as Susan Dunn

Jessica Morris, who played Jennifer Rappaport on soap opera One Life to Live, had a two-episode guest role (episodes 6 and 7) on The Pitt. She played Susan Dunn, a mother grappling with her husband's enigmatic and rapidly deteriorating condition.

When doctors began to suspect abuse or poisoning, the character's motherly instincts and questionable decisions came into play. Morris portrayed a woman who might be doing the wrong thing for what she believes are the right reasons.

