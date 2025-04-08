Who is Christian Newman on The Young and the Restless? Everything you need to know

Christian Newman, last portrayed by Alex Wilson, is the son of Adam Newman and Sage Warner on The Young and the Restless. The character was introduced on the show on October 7, 2015, when he was born prematurely and had to stay in the NICU for the first month of his life.

Avid viewers of the show may have noticed that Christian hasn't been seen on-screen in years despite supposedly still living in Genoa City. This is a far cry from Connor Newman's airtime.

The last time Christian appeared on Y&R was on March 9, 2020. Victor Newman mentioned his name in an episode in November 2024, but that's about it.

The Young and the Restless: A glance at Christian Newman's character

As mentioned above, Christian Andrew Newman, played by Alex Wilson, is the son of Adam Newman and Sage Warner. He has an older half-brother, Connor Newman.

Initially, it is believed that Christian's real father is Nick Newman. However, it was later revealed that Adam was, in fact, the biological dad, creating tension within the Newman family on The Young and the Restless.

During his stay at the NICU, the doctor faked Christian's death and gave him to Sharon Newman, who had miscarried her own baby. She was tricked into believing that Christian was her son. Sharon and her partner, Dylan McAvoy, raised the boy and named him Sullivan "Sully" Collins McAvoy.

Eventually, the truth about Christian's identity came to light, leading to his return to Nick and Chelsea. However, the drama doesn't end there. Adam sought custody of his son but later withdrew, realizing Nick's role as the boy's father. To this day, Christian's storyline has no clear conclusion.

More about Alex Wilson and his beloved The Young and the Restless character

The role of Christian Newman was first played by twins Jamie and Alister Tobias. But Alex Wilson's portrayal left a mark on The Young and the Restless. Alex took over the role when he was just a newbie in acting. Still, he delivered his scenes effortlessly, making him a big hit on the show.

Christian continues to be MIA in Genoa City, and fans think it's high time for his character to make a comeback. His return could stir up drama, especially between Nick and Adam. The brothers are on better terms now, but a new Christian storyline could easily derail that.

Perhaps it's time for Adam to seek custody again and push for a complete family with Chelsea and Connor. Christian is likely old enough now to make his decision. So, it'd be interesting to see whether he chooses to live with Adam this time.

Regardless, Christian's return, be it a short stint or regularly, will be a good addition to the younger generation of Genoa City residents.

