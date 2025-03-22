Who is Hilary Nelson fame Jennifer Landon on Days of Our Lives? Everything to know about the cast behind the character

Three-time Emmy-winning actress Jennifer Landon had a quick but memorable stint on Days of Our Lives. Although she is most famous for playing Gwen Norbeck Munson on As the World Turns, Landon has demonstrated her range on soap operas and television programs.

On Days of Our Lives, Landon played Hilary Nelson, a character who appeared in the show under unknown circumstances. While she was on the show for a brief period, her performance became etched in the memories of fans.

Landon's ability to bring depth to complex characters made Hilary a fascinating addition to the world of Days of Our Lives. But what was Hilary's purpose, and how did she make her mark on the lives of Salem's citizens? Let's take a closer look at her character.

About Jennifer Landon, the actress who played Hilary Nelson on Days of Our Lives

Jennifer Landon, born on August 29, 1983, is an experienced American actress known for her roles in soap operas and TV dramas. The daughter of television legend Michael Landon and Cindy Clerico, she followed in her father’s footsteps, building a successful career in the performing arts.

Landon started working as an actress in television as a child, with a guest appearance in the 1991 television film Us, which also marked her father's direction. She gained popularity as Gwen Norbeck Munson on the CBS daytime soap As the World Turns (2005–2008, 2010).

It earned her three consecutive Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series. Jennifer had a guest-star role on Days of Our Lives in 2017 as the flashy albeit brief Hillary Nelson in five appearances.

Apart from soap operas, Landon is known for her work in series such as Banshee, Animal Kingdom, and FBI: Most Wanted. She became even more popular for her portrayal of Teeter in the highly acclaimed Paramount Network drama Yellowstone (2020–2024), whose gritty and unorthodox character shone.

Jennifer Landon played Hilary Nelson on Days of Our Lives

Jennifer Landon portrayed the character of Hilary Nelson, a police detective, who had taken an indefinite leave following the deep psychological impact of a traumatic case from March 21, 2017, to April 18, 2017.

Jennifer was originally featured in the show in March 2017 as a friendly and overpowering next-door neighbor. Hilary settled in a cabin just along the Canadian border, where she met Brady Black and Nicole Walker, who were hiding out in Canada.

She became suspicious of Brady and Nicole's vague cover story, particularly after Nicole unwittingly used her real name for her daughter Holly around her.

Hillary was married to Scooter Nelson, a college professor who has an unfortunate pornography addiction. Despite Scooter's actions, Hillary insisted she was fine with his ways, claiming it was better than the alternative.

As tensions rose in her marriage, Hillary confided in Nicole about her relationship issues. Meanwhile, Nicole was also being blackmailed by Scooter, though for secret reasons.

In a twist of fate, Scooter blackmailed Nicole with a revealing cheerleading uniform. Trying to deflect his advances and give Hillary a chance to save her marriage, Nicole forwarded the uniform to Hillary.

Having no idea what her husband has been doing, Hillary wore the attire to add some excitement to her marriage. The two had a romantic night, which appeared to reignite the fire in their relationship.

Even though in Days of Our Lives for only a relatively short time, Hilary Nelson infused the drama that was taking place in the cabin with a suspenseful element that was very effective.

Fans can watch Days of Our Lives on Peacock.

