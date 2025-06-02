Who are Jack and Jennifer Deveraux on Days of Our Lives? Everything to know as the couple returns to Salem

Days of Our Lives' Jack and Jennifer Deveraux are back in Salem, and their return is more than just a short walk down memory lane. Played by Matthew Ashford and Melissa Reeves, the longtime supercouple is returning to Days of Our Lives starting Thursday, June 5, 2025, after last appearing in December 2024.

Their reappearance comes just in time to kick off a new wave of guest arcs as part of the buildup to the soap’s 60th anniversary celebrations airing in November. According to Deadline, Ashford and Reeves are already filming on the Burbank set and will continue to recur throughout the year.

They’ll also reunite on-screen with Casey Moss, who plays their son J.J. Deveraux. Moss recently confirmed their return by posting a photo with both actors, tagging it with #thehortons—reminding fans just how deeply rooted Jack and Jennifer are in the show’s legacy.

As part of the Horton family, Jennifer’s return always signals a major shift in the show’s emotional center. With Jack by her side, fans can expect scenes that tie into legacy characters and newer storylines alike.

Their scenes start airing June 5, 2025, but that’s not all. The couple is also part of the official 60th anniversary cast photo shoot, which means they’re locked in for more appearances beyond this week. It’s part of a long-term return that puts them right back into the middle of the action.

Their comeback follows other supercouples like Bo and Hope Brady, as well as appearances by Victoria Konefal as Ciara and Chandler Massey as Will Horton.

Everything to know about Jack and Jennifer Deveraux in Days of Our Lives

Days of Our Lives (Image via Peacock, NBC)

Jack and Jennifer’s relationship on Days of Our Lives has been messy, intense, and drawn-out across decades. They first crossed paths in the late '80s when Jennifer, a young intern at The Spectator, ended up working for Jack.

At that point, Jack was a disgraced politician trying to rebuild his life through journalism after a string of damaging choices—including his attack on Kayla Brady, which haunted him for years. Jennifer saw through his manipulative tactics but also recognized that there was more to him than what people said.

They built a slow, complicated friendship while Jennifer dated Emilio Ramirez. Jack didn’t hide his disapproval of Emilio and often interfered. Things changed during the “Cruise of Deception” storyline in 1990, when Jack and Jennifer were shipwrecked together and finally slept together.

That changed everything, but even after that, Jack kept pushing her away, convinced he didn’t deserve someone good. Jennifer stayed determined, but their relationship was a constant push and pull.

They eventually married in 1991 after surviving Jennifer’s r*pe by Lawrence Alamain and Jack’s growing guilt over his own past. That storyline forced Jack to face what he did to Kayla and accept responsibility. They welcomed a daughter, Abigail, and tried to make a family work.

But Jack being Jack, he got in his own way. When environmental pollution linked to his past decisions made Abby sick, Jack skipped town out of guilt. Later, he unknowingly slept with Jennifer’s mother, Laura, at a wellness center.

Over the next decade, they had reunion after reunion. Jack faked his death more than once. Jennifer had other relationships, including with Peter Blake and Colin Murphy.

Still, Jack always returned. In the 2000s, they remarried, had a son (J.J.), and then Jack “died” again—this time in a car crash he staged to protect Jennifer. That was followed by Jack’s return from being held hostage overseas.

Jennifer tried to move on with Daniel Jonas, but Jack returned, and things got complicated again.

In 2012, Jack died for real—or so everyone thought—when an elevator collapsed. That death stuck until Days of Our Lives pulled another twist in 2018. Jack returned with amnesia and no memory of Jennifer or their past. Manipulated by Eve Donovan, Jack ran for mayor and married her.

He eventually realized Eve was using him and divorced her. Jennifer and Jack worked together to track down Dr. Rolf and get the memory serum. When Jack saved Jennifer from a kidnapping and looked her in the eyes, he suddenly remembered everything.

Days of Our Lives (Image via Peacock, NBC)

Since then, they’ve remained mostly offscreen, popping up during family events and major moments. They last appeared in late 2024. Now, in June 2025, they’re back in Salem again, just in time for the show’s 60th anniversary.

With their long, messy, but unforgettable history, Jack and Jennifer returning always means unfinished business—and this time, they’re not just stopping by. They’re stepping back into the chaos of Salem like they never left.

Watch Days of Our Lives on NBC.

