Who is Jack Wagner’s new wife? Everything to know as the General Hospital star opens up about his private wedding

Michelle Wolf, a budding singer-songwriter in the music industry, is now married to General Hospital actor Jack Wagner. The duo got married in an intimate ceremony and revealed their wedding on Instagram on May 31, 2025, with Wolf writing,

"We did it!!!!!! MARRIED in front of our little family!! #MrAndMrs ♥️♥️♥️ 💃🕺."

As per People, the ceremony was held in an informal and cozy atmosphere, with about 40 close friends and relatives in attendance. Both of Wagner's sons and Wolf's daughter were present.

About Jack Wagner's Wife, Michelle Wolf

Jack Wagner's wife, Michelle Wolf, is an actress and singer-songwriter who is also a voiceover artist and performer. She is originally from Los Angeles and started performing at a young age. She has been touring the United States and Europe for years. Wolf is a single mother to her daughter, Ornella. She lives in Malibu, California.

Speaking in a recent interview with Today, Wagner shared why he thinks Michelle Wolf is the ideal partner for him. He said,

"When you get older and you’re in relationships, it’s about problem-solving skills. When something comes up, how are you gonna deal with it? She has an amazing gift to let things go. She lets things go and me being the dramatic person, (she helps me) let it go''

A bond built on connection

Speaking with People, Jack, 65, revealed why he and Michelle decided to take such an intimate route for their wedding,

"[It was] something that was just ours, with a group that we selected. It was just so cool that it was just a big kind of funfest that doesn't happen very often in life, where everybody lets loose."

The groom, who appeared on General Hospital and The Bold and the Beautiful, reiterated that reducing the number of guests made the day all the more special. Instead of pursuing publicity, the couple opted for intimacy, laughter, and warm moments with loved ones.

What's next for Jack Wagner?

Jack Wagner returns to The Bold and the Beautiful as Nick Marone. The fan-favorite character was a regular on the show from 2003 through 2012, and his return story has some dramatic turns.

As per People, the actor hinted at some emotional scenes with longtime co-star Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke Logan),

"To get Brooke to wake up to the insanity that she's been in for so long.” For Nick, Ridge is a “fly on my shoulder.” Ridge and Brooke’s dynamic might be complicated, but it’s “totally uncomplicated''

As Wagner goes back to daytime drama and Wolf keeps her music career going, the couple approaches married life with a strong sense of identity, both as a person and as a unit.

Catch the latest episodes of General Hospital streaming on ABC.

