In the show The Bold and the Beautiful, Ivy Forrester is considered to be one of the most interesting characters. The character, played by the Australian actress Ashleigh Brewer, made her debut in 2014, and since then, she has gained the audiences' curiosity.

Set in Los Angeles, California, The Bold and the Beautiful is a show that centers upon the lives of the Forrester family and the adventures that come in their high-end fashion business. Ivy, through her persuasive character, has gained attention. The audience is curious to know more about her and the actress playing her role.

This article delves into the character of Ivy Forrester and the actress playing her role in the show.

Who plays Ivy Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful?

The character of Ivy Forrester is portrayed by the Australian Actress Ashleigh Brewer from 2014 until 2018. She then returned to the show in 2024.

Ashleigh started her acting career at the age of 12, with her recurring role in The Sleepover Club, and she then joined the cast for H2O: Just Add Water. She played the role of Kate Ramsay in the long-running Australian soap opera Neighbours from 2009 until 2014. She finally joined the cast of The Bold and the Beautiful, making her debut as Ivy Forrester in 2014.

Who is Ivy Forrester in The Bold and the Beautiful?

In the show, Ivy Forrester is the youngest daughter of John and Claire Forrester. She is also the niece of Eric Forrester, the family patriarch. She debuted in 2014 when she replaced Quin Fuller after returning from Los Angeles by completely accepting the offer to join Eric and Rick's jewelry collection, HFTF.

A still of Ivy from the vintage soap opera. (Image via CBS)

She soon becomes a good friend of Liam and even accompanies him to Paris so that he can marry Hope. After Ivy replaces Quinn, she stalks them, wanting her son Wyatt to replace Liam. She even goes to the extent of pushing Ivy off the bridge while she is taking photos.

Just as Quinn had planned, Liam rescues Ivy, and seeing them sharing such intimate feelings for each other, Hope goes on to marry Wyatt instead. Though Liam tried to explain his actions, Hope decided not to listen. As the days pass, Ivy gets closer to Liam, and they eventually share a kiss. Shortly after, they become a couple and confess their love for each other while on a romantic boat ride in Amsterdam.

Ivy Forrester's comeback in The Bold and the Beautiful

Ivy disappeared from the screen in 2018 after attending Ridge and Brooke's wedding. However, Ivy is back in Los Angeles in the show's latest episodes. This leads to a reunion with Liam, where she dares to kiss him back again. This creates a fracture between Liam's current relationship with Steffy, generating insecurities among each other.

This latest development leaves viewers thrilled about where the future of these characters goes. It predicts that future episodes will be full of heartbreaks and regrets, and the characters will have to face their true feelings all over again.

Watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and other platforms, including CTV, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube TV.