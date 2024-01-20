The Bold and the Beautiful star Ashleigh Brewer gets engaged to Mark Bauch

Ashleigh Brewer, who fans may know as Ivy Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful, just made fans happy by announcing her engagement to film producer Mark Bauch.

Brewer took to Instagram to inform everyone that she's getting married and is engaged to film producer Bauch. The 33-year-old, who's all about fashion, parenting, and pop culture, spilled the beans just a few days back. Brewer has been doing her thing in these different areas for over 15 years.

As fans cheer for the exciting news, Brewer's path from The Bold and the Beautiful to this heartwarming accomplishment grabs the attention of viewers. The story of the soap opera actor, both on and off the screen, keeps spinning tales of love, happiness, and friendship, forging a strong bond with the audience.

Mark Bauch's relationship timeline with Ashleigh Brewer

Brewer and Bauch went public with their relationship in May 2022, showing off bits and pieces of their journey on social media. Their cute moments, captured in Instagram posts and stories, gave a peek into how their love story was unfolding.

From a romantic getaway in Big Sur, California, to a snowy walk in January 2023, Brewer's timeline shows how connected the couple is. Mark Bauch, known for his work on the 2019 National Geographic Nobel Peace Prize short film Into the Fire, has now taken the next step in his life with engagement.

Ashleigh Brewer and Mark Bauch at Big Sur in 2022

The Mirror reported that her fiancé Bauch shared the sentiment by expressing:

"How did I get so lucky? Love you, Ashleigh."

Bauch's contributions to the film industry and Brewer's soap opera background make them a Hollywood power couple. Ashleigh Brewer's engagement to Mark Bauch is a new exciting chapter in her life, bringing happiness to her friends and family, her soap opera friends, and devoted The Bold and the Beautiful fans.

Congratulatory messages from colleagues on The Bold and the Beautiful star Ashleigh Brewer's engagement

Brewer received a ton of love from her fellow cast members after getting engaged. The online soap community also jumped in on the celebration, proving just how tight-knit soap opera stars can be.

Lawrence Saint-Victor, who plays Carter Walton on The Bold and the Beautiful, was excited and said:

"CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!!"

Annika Noelle, who plays Hope Logan, also sent her congrats and said:

"Congratulations Ash!!! 🥂💍💕."

Rena Sofer also wished Ashleigh on her engagement

As the love story plays out, fans can't wait to see the couple's journey to happily ever after. Ashleigh Brewer's engagement is another exciting moment for The Bold and the Beautiful family.

Congratulatory messages pour in for the happy couple

Matthew Atkinson, the actor who plays Thomas Forrester, got hitched to Brytnee Ratledge quite recently as well. Spreading the happy vibes in the soap opera world, Atkinson spilled the beans about the wedding to People Magazine, saying:

"Dream come true, spiritual, intimate, magical, and altogether lovely".

Fans keep up with what's happening in Ashleigh Brewer's life but all the soap opera action on The Bold and the Beautiful can be found by watching it on CBS or streaming episodes on their official website!