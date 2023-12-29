What happened to Emma Barber on The Bold and the Beautiful? Explained 

In an unexpected twist in The Bold and the Beautiful, a character from the past, Xander Avant, walks into Finn’s hospital setting a long-forgotten plot thread in motion. It is both intriguing and a welcome twist. The plot in the last few weeks was occupied with Eric’s health condition, and the important lead character is finally better with everyone else in a holiday mood. However, having an answer and closure to the long-pending question about Thomas killing Emma is good.

For the uninitiated, Emma Barber was part of The Bold and the Beautiful for a short spell until 2019, when she presumably died in a car accident. The American soap opera created by William Bell and Lee Phillip, which debuted in 1987, is aired on CBS. Based in Los Angeles, California, the storyline revolves around the Forrester family's fashion business, haute couture, and various connections. Many characters have been part of the plot, including Emma Barber.

Who is Emma in The Bold and the Beautiful?

Emma met her sad end due to Thomas (Image via CBS)

Emma Barber, a character who debuted in the show in 2018, was the niece of Justin Barber, Bill Spencer’s associate. Emma landed an intern job with the Forresters and met Xander Avant, another intern. While Emma became involved with Xander, his ex-girlfriend from London, Zoe, landed to create a love triangle.

When Emma hears a conversation between Zoe and Xander about a baby switch, she is determined to tell Hope the truth about her baby. However, she disregarded threats from Thomas Forrester about disclosing the secret and rushed to Hope in her car.

Thomas Forrester's intent caused Emma's death (Image via CBS)

Thomas tailgated her in an attempt to stop her from revealing anything. In his attempt, he forced her car to go over the edge and fall into the ravine. Instead of helping her, Thomas seemed vindicated and threatened both Xander and Zoe against revealing anything about the episode.

Xander left the city for good. But he has returned after almost four years, as the recent cast of the show revealed. While the secret is not hidden anymore, whether Xander knows and tells anything about Emma’s accident remains to be seen.

Did Thomas kill Emma on The Bold and the Beautiful?

Zoe and Xander succumbed to Thomas's threats (Image via CBS)

While telling his dad about the incident, Thomas asserted that he could not have done anything to save Emma. However, there is no clarity about his hand in the accident. It is unclear whether he was only tailgating and Emma drove off the edge, or Thomas’s car bumped into Emma’s and pushed her off.

As such, Emma was alive as she went over the edge. A rewatch of the scenes will prove. Neither Emma nor Thomas had a clear view into the ravine, leading to the doubt that Emma may have miscalculated the distance and driven off the cliff.

Who plays Emma Barber in The Bold and the Beautiful?

Nia Sioux as Emma Barber (Image via CBS)

Actor Nia Sioux portrayed Emma Barber on The Bold and the Beautiful. Adain Bradley played Xander Avant and is back in the show, bringing along suspense and possibly retribution for the smug Thomas Forrester. Thomas is portrayed by Matthew Atkinson now, and Emma’s car accident occurred at the time.

Recently, Thomas had been thinking his past misdeeds were buried deep. However, his past seems catching up with him as Xander returns to the soap opera. Xander had suspected Thomas for Emma’s death in the past. Thomas will have much explaining to do if he opens it all now.

With the return of characters into the show's cast, catch the upcoming twists in The Bold and the Beautiful airing on weekdays on CBS.