Why is The Bold and the Beautiful not on today? Explained

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) is an American television soap opera created by William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell for CBS. It premiered on March 23, 1987, as a companion show to The Young and the Restless, sharing crossover characters.

Set in Los Angeles, the series revolves around the Forrester family and their high-fashion business, Forrester Creations. The soap opera was pre-empted for sports coverage on December 25 2023. The Bold and the Beautiful will resume on Tuesday, 26 December 2023.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Last week’s recap

Last week, The Bold and the Beautiful revealed ongoing tensions and emotional moments for the Forrester family. Ridge sought help from RJ for a challenging task, sparking a potential rivalry between RJ and Zende.

As Ridge grappled with self-doubt over the difficult decision, he made for Eric. Zende confronted him about a desired position going to RJ, and Hope supported Brooke. Brooke reflected on her unique connection with Eric, while Annika Noelle paid an Emmy tribute to her co-stars.

Wednesday's episode saw Zende feeling shut out, Steffy send a heartfelt message to Eric, and special guest appearances from Big Brother stars. Finn shared his greatest fear with Bridget, leading to a startling realization.

Thursday brought more challenges as Steffy worried about the consequences of her decisions for Eric's life. Finn and Bridget presented an option that put Ridge in a difficult situation. Meanwhile, Zende flirted with Luna, and Eric opened his eyes.

The week concluded on Friday, with Eric waking up, prompting a joyous celebration from his family. While Eric was unconscious and dependent on life support, his family discussed his wishes. The family fondly recalled the special moments they shared with Eric.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Spoilers for this week

The Bold & the Beautiful spoilers for the week starting Tuesday, December 26 will reveal concerns for Eric's future, prompting Brooke and Ridge to worry. Steffy will confront Hope about her feelings for Thomas, emphasizing the potential consequences.

On Wednesday, Steffy will warn Hope not to play with Thomas's emotions, while Finn will assure Ridge of Eric's progress. Thursday will see Finn standing up for Steffy against her defiant sibling, Thomas.

Additionally, Xander Avant will learn about his new doctor's connection to the Forrester family. The week will conclude with a re-aired episode from June 23, 2023, featuring Liam's reaction to seeing Hope kiss Thomas and Ridge seeking out Brooke.

The legacy of The Bold and the Beautiful

Debuting on March 23, 1987, The Bold and the Beautiful centers on the Forrester family and their fashion business in Los Angeles. The series follows the original premise of its sister show, The Young and the Restless, introducing conflicts between the Forrester and Logan families.

The Logan family, initially a middle-class family, becomes a source of tension with the wealthier Forresters. A central storyline involves the rivalry between Forrester matriarch Stephanie Forrester and Brooke Logan. The show boasts an ensemble cast, led by long-serving actors John McCook as Eric Forrester and Katherine Kelly Lang as Brooke Logan.

The Bold and the Beautiful has earned 77 Daytime Emmy Awards, including three for Outstanding Drama Series in 2009, 2010, and 2011. CBS has renewed the series to run through the 2023–2024 television season. Viewers can watch the latest episodes of the soap opera on Paramount+.