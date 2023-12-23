The Bold and the Beautiful Xander Avant: Adain Bradley's return and possible spoiler explored

The Bold and the Beautiful Xander Avant is coming back to the CBS daytime drama series, starting next week with the December 28th episode. Adain Bradley's stint on The Bold and the Beautiful began in 2018 and concluded in August 2019. He will be seen playing Xander Avant in the episode airing on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

Xander's return is poised to add a new dynamic to the storyline, and it appears that the only character likely to be most affected will be Thomas. Till now, things have been going well for him, with his family finally accepting him again and a romantic connection with Hope, the girl he had been so obsessed with. Additionally, people are no longer talking about his affair with a mannequin. However, the New Year looks miserable now, with potential twists and turns.

What happened to The Bold and the Beautiful Xander Avant?

The character of The Bold and the Beautiful Xander Avant was played by Adain Bradley from 2018 to 2019. In 2019, the actor said in a statement to Soap Opera Digest that he is still a member of The Bold and the Beautiful cast, but he will now have more time to work on other projects. On July 16, 2019, Bradley clarified further, saying he was not fired from The Bold and the Beautiful and reassuring fans that his character would return.

Bradley had been cast as the nephew of Julius Avant (Obba Babatunde), named Xander. According to Soaps.com, the character later announced that he was moving out of town after discovering a tragic secret.

What is Xander Avant's role in The Bold and the Beautiful?

Leaving Forresters (Image via adainbradley.britain@instagram)

Xander Avant (Alexander) arrives in Los Angeles on June 12, 2018. He is the nephew of Julius Avant. Brought up by Claude Avant, Julius' brother, and his wife Maisie Avant in England, Xander is half-British. His cousin, Maya Avant, helps him move to Los Angeles, where he is hired as an intern at Forrester Creations.

Soon after, Xander's ex-girlfriend, Zoe Buckingham, arrives in Los Angeles. She is jealous when she sees Xander spending time with Emma Barber. She wants him back, and she is ready to go to any length to get him. Emma is horrified when she sees Xander and Zoe dating.

Xander and Zoe found themselves involved in the trouble surrounding the baby switch in 2019. Xander is guilt-ridden when he finds out that Thomas Forrester ran Emma off the road and she died, and also because he didn't disclose the truth about Beth Spencer. Thomas had threatened him, Zoe, and Flo Fulton with dire consequences if they revealed the truth. The truth, however, came to light after a few months.

Eight months later, Xander and Zoe are sacked from Forrester by Ridge Forrester and Brooke Logan. While Zoe chooses to remain in Los Angeles, Xander returns to his family in London, feeling remorseful about his involvement in the baby swap.

The Bold and the Beautiful Xander Avant returns: Spoiler highlights

The Bold and the Beautiful Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) returns on December 28, 2023, in new hospital scenes as John Finnegan's new patient. Finn (Finnegan) is married to Steffy Forrester, which comes as a surprise to Xander. It would help Xander talk to Finn about Steffy having to give up Phoebe, her unofficially adopted daughter, who was Beth.

There may be tense moments when Xander comes to know about the relationship between Thomas and Hope. He may try to warn Finn about the possible repercussions of trusting a person like Thomas Forrester.