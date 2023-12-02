When is Los Angeles Comic Con 2023? Everything you need to know about the event 

Los Angeles Comic Con is back for another edition starting from December 1st and continuing till December 3rd, 2023. This year is set to be fun, with over 120,000 fans in attendance last year, and more than 250 panel discussions and over 800 artists and exhibitors participating.

The Los Angeles Comic Con is an annual three-day event spanning multiple genres. It takes place in downtown Los Angeles, California.

One of the biggest independent conventions in the country, the convention features a variety of genres, including pop culture, horror, sci-fi, anime, comics, and gaming, with an emphasis on the Los Angeles area.

What should you look out for at the Los Angeles Comic Con?

The main stage of L.A. Comic Con hosts major panels directly in the center of the exhibit area. Thousands of enthusiasts attend the cherished event each year to witness the ultimate mash-up of their favorite pop culture items.

From comic books, anime, panels, and vendors to famous A-list actors and the minds behind their beloved TV series, films, novels, and more!

This weekend, dozens of celebrities will be visiting fans and signing autographs. Fans of Ahsoka will be ecstatic to see multiple top stars! To fulfill the aspirations of Star Wars enthusiasts, Diana Lee Inosanto, Eman Esfandi, Ivanna Sakhno, and Natasha Liu Bordizzo are all coming together for a panel.

For those who are Sabine/Shin shippers, Bordizzo and Sakhno will also be present for a special photo opportunity!

Fans of The Boys get to meet Karen Fukuhara and Erin Moriarty, who you may also recognize from Jessica Jones. As this is going on, actors from The Lord of the Rings and Harry Potter will reunite to clash both these fantasy worlds!

See a third of the Weasley family with James and Oliver Phelps and Bonnie Wright, or catch up with Hobbits Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Dominic Monaghan, and Billy Boyd.

Rainn Wilson from The Office, Jamie Campbell Bower from Stranger Things, Matt Smith from Doctor Who, and Grace Caroline Currey from Shazam! are some of the other guests you might recognize.

Additionally, more than 250 panels and programming showcasing some of the most well-known figures and fandoms in Pop Culture, Anime, Sci-Fi, and Comics will be held throughout the weekend.

Alongside a variety of creators, artists, cosplayers, and celebrities, attendees can anticipate over 800+ unique artists and merchants selling everything from comic books and memorabilia to toys, apparel and everything in between.

What are the timings and venue for the Los Angeles Comic Con 2023?

The Los Angeles Comic Con will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Downtown LA, this year. The timings to enter this year's L.A. Comic Con are given below:

General Admission

• Friday, December 1: 4:00 PM - 9:00 PM

• Saturday, December 2: 9:30 AM - 7:00 PM

• Sunday, December 3: 9:30 AM - 5:00 PM

‍VIP Admission

• Friday, December 1: 3:30 PM - 9:00 PM

• Saturday, December 2: 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM

• Sunday, December 3: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Explore a plethora of creators and artists who are bound to make the Comic-Con special. Tickets are still available for the Los Angeles Comic Con.