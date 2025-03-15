Who is Roxanne fame Tatyana Ali on The Young and the Restless? Everything to know as the actress trends for her ‘Anxiety’ dance 

Tatyana Ali, who played Roxanne on The Young and the Restless, is breaking the internet with her dance moves. She was born on January 24, 1979, in North Bellmore, New York, United States, and started her career at the young age of six years old. The actress is best known for her portrayal of Ashley Banks on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Recently, a video of Tatyana and her former co-star Will Smith went viral, where the two were spotted following the new TikTok trend 'The Anxiety Dance.' The video gained over seventy million views overnight.

Roxanne's storyline on The Young and the Restless

Tatyana Ali's character Roxanne debuted in 2007 in the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless. It is one of the long-running American soap operas set in the fictional city of Genoa City. The soap debuted in 1973, and circles around the lives of wealthy and working-class families, including the Newmans, the Abbotts, the Chancellors, and the Winters.

In the show, Roxanne was introduced as Devon’s love interest on the soap. Despite limited screen time, her romantic life had been a roller coaster. When it was revealed that Devon had cheated on her with his “aunt” Tyra, she did not handle the news well.

The couple reconciled and stayed committed, but not for long. Things took a turn when Devon inherited his massive fortune from Katherine Chancellor. He started prioritizing his business over other things.

This behaviour of his took a huge toll on his relationship with Roxanne on The Young and the Restless. Eventually, their relationship faded, and the two called it off. By 2013, the character made a silent exit from the soap.

More about Tatyana

Ali participated in Barack Obama‘s Presidential campaign in 2008 and performed the song Yes We Can. In 2009, she created and starred in the web soap BUPPIES. The actor won the NAACP Image Award for Lead Actress In A Daytime Drama Series for her performance on The Young and the Restless.

Ali married Dr. Vaughn Rasberry, who is an associate professor of English at Stanford University. The two met on eHarmony in 2014 and got married in 2016. Together, they have two children, Edward Aszard Rasberry, born in 2016, and Alejandro Vaughn Rasberry, born in 2019.

Despite having a public career, the actress keeps her family life private, occasionally sharing glimses of her husband and children on social media.

Apart from being a part of The Young and the Restless, the actor has been a part of several other projects, including Hotel California, A Picture Perfect Holiday, The Brothers, Home Again, November Rule, and many more.

Other than acting, Ali also focused on her musical career. She prepared herself for her musical debut and the result was the album Kiss The Sky. Daydreamin' was the hit song of her album, which was released on July 21, 1998, and certified gold. The song was produced by Rodney Jerkins, and it peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 and the UK Singles Chart.

Fans of the show can catch the latest episodes of The Young and the Restless on CBS Network.

