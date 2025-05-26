Why is Beyond the Gates preempted today (May 26, 2025)? Explained

On Beyond the Gates on Monday, May 26, 2025, CBS has scheduled a rerun instead of a new episode. CBS is airing the show’s first official repeat today due to Memorial Day programming changes in the U.S. Unlike The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless, which will stick to their usual schedule with brand-new episodes, Beyond the Gates is taking the day off from original content.

CBS has not confirmed which of the 59 episodes aired so far will be replayed.

This isn’t the first disruption the show has faced. Earlier this spring, Beyond the Gates had to navigate schedule changes due to UEFA Champions League coverage and breaking news about Pope Leo XIV’s ascension.

Despite that, it bounced back strong, hitting a six-week high with 1.572 million viewers and gaining solid ground among Women 25–54.

With the show recently renewed for a second season, this one-day pause for the Memorial Day holiday marks a momentary break before it returns to full-speed drama starting Tuesday, May 27.

What to expect from the week of May 26-30 on Beyond the Gates?

Beyond The Gates (Image via CBS)

After Monday’s repeat episode due to the Memorial Day holiday, Beyond the Gates will return with brand-new episodes starting Tuesday, May 27. The rest of the week will bring confrontations, messy secrets, and some dangerous risks.

One of the biggest moments will come from Martin, who’s going to completely lose his cool at the Fairmont Crest Country Club. In a packed dining room, he’ll call out Bill Hamilton in front of everyone.

Martin will admit he did something terrible one night, but he’ll also suggest Bill was involved. The outburst won’t go unnoticed—Bill will quickly shut him down.

Keep an eye out for a quiet moment in the background: Jason Vendryes will debut as Kenny, a sharp-eyed club staffer who’s clearly watching everything.

Over at the casino, Vanessa and Joey will be on a winning streak—at least at the tables. Vanessa will say she’s finally ready to take risks, and that attitude will spill over into the bedroom.

The two will hook up, no hesitation, no regrets. It’s going to be messy, especially with Doug still struggling with his gambling and completely unaware that his wife is stepping out on him.

Meanwhile, Hayley’s pregnancy news will light a fire under both Naomi and Dani. Naomi won’t hold back when she confronts her father and Hayley in his office. She’ll mock the idea of throwing a babymoon party and question Hayley’s motives.

Dani won’t believe the pregnancy claim and will demand that Hayley take a test on the spot. Hayley will be backed into a corner, and things between the Dupree women will get nastier than ever.

Eva will be doing damage control of her own. Leslie told Kat that Eva was the one who ran Laura off the road on that motorcycle, but Eva denied it to Detective Hawthorne. Later, she’ll hint at the truth to Ted, leaving him unsure of what to believe.

Beyond The Gates (Image via CBS)

Eva will decide she needs to protect herself and will use a spare key to break into Leslie’s apartment. She’ll start looking for anything that might tie her to the hit-and-run—especially the helmet and gloves.

When Leslie realizes what’s happening, she’ll confront her daughter and demand to know what she did with the evidence.

This week will push everyone to the edge. Between public meltdowns, cheating spouses, family drama, and possible criminal cover-ups, no one’s coming out of it clean.

Watch Beyond the Gates on CBS.

