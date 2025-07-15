Why are there rumors about Deidre Hall leaving Days of Our Lives? Plot dynamics explored 

In recent weeks, speculation has been mounting about Deidre Hall, who plays Marlena Evans, possibly leaving Days of Our Lives. This began with a storyline involving the death of her on-screen husband, John Black (played by Drake Hogestyn)

Although Hall has not made any official announcements regarding a departure, fans have started questioning her future on the show following the exit of Hogestyn's character. A combination of on-screen developments and real-life events is fueling this speculation.

John Black was declared dead after a tragic incident on the soap. In real life, Drake Hogestyn passed away in September 2024 from pancreatic cancer. This blending of fiction and reality has led many to believe that the writers might also be preparing to write off Marlena Evans, Hall’s longtime character.

Deidre Hall has portrayed Marlena since 1976, and her character’s romantic relationship with John Black has been a central storyline for decades. Now that potential romantic involvement has come to an end on Days of Our Lives, fans are beginning to wonder whether Marlena will have storylines solely on her own or be gradually phased off completely.

The plot dynamics behind Deidre Hall's exit rumors on Days of Our Lives

The recent rumors stem from a dramatic plot involving the International Security Alliance (ISA). John was sent on a secret mission to Estonia and soon disappeared. Marlena and Steve searched for him with no success at first. Eventually, the ISA found him, but the situation had worsened.

John returned briefly to help Steve administer an experimental drug to Bo. He was only shown from behind during this short appearance. A lab explosion followed, which left John fatally injured. His on-screen death was emotional and intense.

Now, Marlena is left in Salem, dealing with the loss. As with many long-running soaps, the death of a major character often signals a shift in direction. This has made fans suspect that Marlena could be next. Some believe she may get a slow farewell. Others fear the writers might abruptly remove her from Days of Our Lives, just as they did with John.

There is historical precedent for this concern. In 2009, both Hall and Hogestyn were cut from the show due to budget issues. Their characters were written off as leaving town for medical treatment. Though they returned in 2011, the move had shocked viewers at the time. That history adds to current anxieties.

Hogestyn's real-life death has created an obvious hole. His absence is felt clearly within the story and in the context of Days of Our Lives. Marlena’s character has lost a major cornerstone of her identity, and doesn't seem to be forging a new, significant personal connection.

Potentially, the producers could choose to take Marlena in a different direction. They could shape her into a totally new arc or introduce some new relationships. As none of those possibilities seem to be on the horizon, speculation continues that Hall may be leaving.

As of now, there has been no announcement from Hall or NBC. She remains a part of the cast until she is formally written out of the show. However, the death of a legacy character generally signals the end of one era in daytime television.

Fans can watch Days of Our Lives on Peacock.

