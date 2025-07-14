Days of Our Lives: 3 major developments to expect this week (July 14 to July 18, 2025)

The daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives is one of the longest-running daytime soap operas in American history. It first aired in 1965 and has been on the air for five decades. The plot revolves around the complex lives of the most powerful and affluent families living in the fictional city of Salem, like the Bradys, Kiriakis, DiMeras, and a few more.

Fans can expect intense storylines in the upcoming week of Days of Our Lives from July 14 through July 18, 2025. The characters will become entangled in dangerous circumstances, court cases will come to a boil, and complicated relationships could make for unexpected twists. Three key updates to watch out for this week are as follows.

Disclaimer: This article is based on speculations and may contain spoilers.

3 Days of Our Lives storylines to watch out for between July 14 and 18, 2025

1)The kidnapping of Holly and Ari

The most urgent and dramatic news this week on Days of Our Lives is the kidnapping of Holly Jonas and Arianna "Ari" Grace Horton. What appears to be a harmless vacation to the lake for Tate, Holly, and Ari soon turns into a nightmare.

Tate, Holly, and Ari set out for their vacation, unaware of the danger ahead. In addition, the security of the girls is severely compromised, prompting Tate to confront Doug III roughly concerning Holly's whereabouts. The anxiety reaches a boiling point as Gabi learns that Ari never arrived at the lake, validating her worst nightmares. The search for the missing girls officially commences.

However, further on Days of Our Lives, Tate and Doug III request Rafe's assistance. The plot promises intense stakes, emotional torment for their families, and a frantic struggle to save the young girls from harm in time.

2) EJ and Belle's courtroom confrontation

Another significant storyline heating up this week on Days of Our Lives involves the escalating legal battle surrounding Johnny DiMera, which pits Belle Black and EJ DiMera against each other in the courtroom.

Belle and EJ start the process of selecting the jury, marking the official beginning of the trial. The tension will be real as these two courtroom titans, with their highly complicated personal pasts, go head-to-head. This plot is bound to yield surprises, cunning moves, and possible changes in allegiances, considering the past of EJ's manipulations and Belle's proclivity for justice.

3) Gwen's return and her agenda

On the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives, Gwen Rizczech's return to Salem is keeping things fiery, and this week, she takes action that will certainly create waves across the town. A significant plot twist will happen when Gwen informs EJ that she wants to move in with him.

This move will cause raised eyebrows and possibly bring about new trouble for EJ, particularly given his background and existing legal woes. Additionally, Gwen's presence continues to add fuel to the present feud between Xander and Sarah for their daughter Victoria, as Gwen has previously been teased to want Xander for herself.

This week is full of Days of Our Lives with suspenseful action, courtroom drama, and emotional intrigue. From the frantic search for missing kids to the intensifying courtroom war and Gwen's planned comeback to Salem, the city is in for a wild ride. Watch as these dramatic developments continue and how they impact Salem's favorite characters.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of Days of Our Lives on Peacock Network.

