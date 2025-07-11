What to expect from today's episode of Days of Our Lives (July 11, 2025)?

In the upcoming episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing on July 11, 2025, police will focus their attention on Chanel DiMera after some shocking evidence surfaces. While EJ DiMera pretends to stay calm, Johnny DiMera is furious, which could lead to even more legal trouble ahead.

As Chanel is grilled by the police about the video footage, the situation quickly spirals. Paulina does her best to protect her daughter, Johnny stands by Chanel’s side, and EJ keeps playing his sneaky games. At the same time, tensions rise in the Kiriakis family, with Xander, Maggie, Sarah, and Philip caught in a web of loyalty and betrayal.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episode set to air on July 11, 2025

Chanel faces the heat as Jada intensifies her questioning

Chanel’s world starts falling apart as Jada Hunter questions her during a tense police interrogation. This happens after a memory card is found with a video showing Chanel angrily threatening EJ.

Jada wants to know if Chanel acted on those threats, but Chanel firmly says she didn’t have a gun and never planned to hurt anyone. Since there’s no real proof she did anything wrong, Chanel will explain that she was just venting in the heat of the moment and didn’t mean what she said.

EJ plays puppet master behind the scenes

When Belle shows EJ what’s on the memory card, he pretends to be surprised by Chanel’s angry outburst, hiding the truth that he was the one who arranged for the video to be found.

EJ’s plan is to shift the blame away from Johnny and make Chanel look guilty. But his sneaky move could backfire. If the truth comes out, it could ruin his legal plans and cause even more damage to the already shaky trust within the DiMera family.

Johnny loses his cool as Chanel takes the fall

Paulina on Days of Our Lives tells Johnny that Chanel is being questioned by the police, and the news hits him hard. He already feels guilty about how things have played out, and now he’s more determined than ever to protect Chanel.

Johnny won’t let EJ blame her for something she didn’t do. He might even consider taking the blame himself, which could turn the whole case upside down and make things worse between him and EJ.

Trouble brews in the Kiriakis household

Things heat up in the Kiriakis family on Days of Our Lives as Xander and Maggie get into a serious argument. Xander’s future is on the line, and Sarah begs Philip once again to stay quiet. But Philip seems set on revealing Xander’s past, no matter how much Sarah tries to stop him.

As Philip struggles between protecting Sarah and doing what he thinks is right, Xander might decide to take action himself, possibly using shady tactics to shut Philip down.

Friday’s episode of Days of Our Lives is packed with drama from tense legal battles and personal betrayals to family fights. With everything coming to a head, the residents of Salem will have to pick sides and deal with the fallout of their secrets.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock

