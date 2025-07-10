Days of Our Lives spoilers for next 2 weeks (July 11 to 18, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Return of past acquaintances is set to complicate matters on Days of Our Lives during the coming weeks. With Gwen's arrival in town, more than one family will be affected. While she may mess up Xander's domestic battle further, Julie will be keeping an eye on her. Meanwhile, the teenagers are embroiled in high-stakes drama with Doug's matters impacting Arianna and Holly.

Ad

The previous episodes of Days of Our Lives focused on Sophia's baby on one hand, and Johnny's upcoming hearing on the other. Sophia was seen dropping her newborn at the fire station and contacting Melinda for help with adoption papers. While neither Amy nor Tate knew about the baby's birth, Javi was granted temporary foster care of the newborn.

Elsewhere, Gwen arrived in Salem wearing Julie's heirloom necklace. However, she refused to hand it over. Meanwhile, Sarah and Xander tried, but miserably failed, at keeping a civil interaction with each other. Gwen took this opportunity to reconnect with Xander romantically. On the other hand, Bonnie advised Sarah to play dirty in her legal battle.

Ad

Trending

The fourth of July celebration found Tate and Holly reunite after a long time. At the same time, Arianna returned to Doug and learned about his issues with moneylenders. The Days of Our Lives fans also saw stalkers following her.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

Days of Our Lives: Matters deteriorate between Sarah and Xander

Ad

Recently, Bonnie advised Sarah to play dirty with Xander to counter his dirty moves before their custody battle. As such, Sarah will start making plans, possibly starting with pushing Philip to testify against her husband. However, Philip may not comply and hold up his bargain with Xander.

Moreover, Xander will soon learn about Sarah's moves from Philip. In retaliation, he will unleash another barrage of angry attacks on his wife. He may become more determined to take Victoria's custody. On the other hand, Sarah may eventually learn about Gwen's advances on her husband. Whether she uses the intel in her case or retaliates similarly remains to be seen.

Ad

Also Read: How could Gwen’s return affect Xander and Sarah’s relationship on Days of Our Lives? Explained

Days of Our Lives: Ari and Holly on the radar of criminals

Ad

Doug III had decided to stay away from Arianna for her safety. However, on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, she landed at his place and learnt about his problems with moneylenders. In response, she kissed the bad boy and got closer to him.

The Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest Doug will end up regretting getting back with Arianna. As she is slated for a lake trip with Holly, the two girls are likely to get abducted by goons from there. Since their families will think they are on the trip, they will remain unaware.

Ad

The criminals will likely contact Doug Williams III after the kidnapping. Tate may also realize that Holly is missing and get into a tussle with Doug. This arc may get messy and dangerous in the upcoming episodes.

Also Read: Days of Our Lives: 3 major developments to expect this week (July 7 to July 11, 2025)

Days of Our Lives: Sophia's baby and fake adoption

Ad

Sophia has left Tate and her mother in the dark about the baby's birth. She will soon have the fake adoption papers from Melinda. She will likely cook up the deceptive story of her delivery in the presence of the adoptive parents. She may insist to Tate that the adoptive couple was in a hurry to take the baby away, and she had no time to inform him.

This will likely disappoint Tate. Moreover, she may consider lying about the newborn's gender to keep Tate from looking for his child. Soon, Tate may get distracted by the missing Holly. Meanwhile, Leo Stark and Javi Hernandez will take good care of baby Tesoro.

Ad

Also Read: Days of Our Lives sneak peek for the upcoming month (July 2025): Here’s what to expect

The other story arcs highlighted in the coming weeks involve EJ's ploy to free his son, Jada questioning Chanel, and Gwen Rizczech's interactions with the townspeople. Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives to catch the upcoming story arcs as danger looms over Holly and Arianna, and Sophia misleads Tate.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Poushali Guharauth Poushali is a comics and pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English Literature and an Advanced Diploma in Creative Writing. With a mammoth 17 years of experience under her belt at companies such as InfoCognitio, Tata Interactive Systems, ICFAI, Wordsmith, DAV Public School, and more, Poushali strives to create the most engaging and compelling content.



Poushali's years of experience also mean that she is a master in conducting in-depth research on any topic she covers, and cross-checking facts with official sources to produce top-notch content.



Poushali admires the late Chef Anthony Bourdain for his openness to world cultures and also looks up to Shah Rukh Khan's hard work and dedication to his craft. If she could travel back in time, she would love to be part of the classic 'The Sound of Music' as she appreciates its cinematography, script, and narrative.



When she's not working, Poushali enjoys binging on the latest K-dramas, Hollywood shows, and Indian series across OTT platforms. Know More