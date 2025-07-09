How could Gwen’s return affect Xander and Sarah’s relationship on Days of Our Lives? Explained

A long time gone, Gwen Rizczech is now back on Days of Our Lives, and she's already causing tension in all the right places. Her return happens at a delicate moment for Xander and Sarah, whose own relationship has been fraying at the edges from parenting stress, emotional disconnect, and unresolved pain. Gwen's return only serves to add another complication to an already tenuous situation.

Gwen has never been the kind of person to sneak into a room, and this time is no exception. With her flashy entrance—courtesy of Julie Williams' necklace around her neck and subtle nods to her new wealth—she's making it quite clear she's back with a vengeance. The question now is whether or not she's looking to cause more of a stir on Days of Our Lives, rekindle an old flame, or start over afresh.

Days of Our Lives: A quick look back

Gwen has never been one to straddle a difficult line in Salem. She initially arrived in town as Jack Deveraux's estranged daughter, making enemies fast with a series of lies and half-truths. Gwen then found solace in Xander Cook, who was at a low point after Sarah's supposed death following her kidnapping. The two grew close and got into a romantic relationship, though not without repercussions.

What makes this triangle even messier is Gwen’s involvement in Sarah’s kidnapping. While Kristen DiMera orchestrated the abduction, Gwen helped cover it up, which left Sarah drugged, missing, and traumatized. Understandably, Sarah has never forgiven her, and it’s made any lingering connection between Xander and Gwen hard to ignore.

Where things stand now on Days of Our Lives

In the recent episodes, Gwen has returned to town full of polish, confidence, and firmly in command. She reconnects with Leo Stark and makes a deliberate statement by wearing Julie's stolen necklace in public, raising eyebrows from Chad and Julie, who are already suspicious of her intentions.

But what truly gets the plot going is when she runs into Xander again. As per the spoilers, their exchange accelerates rapidly, culminating in Gwen kissing him. It seems Xander doesn't pull back immediately, which speaks volumes about where his mind may be. Whether it was a result of nostalgia, vulnerability, or something deeper, it's enough to crack the already troubled relationship he has with Sarah.

In the meantime, Sarah has some doubts of her own. She's been upset with Xander, particularly regarding parenting choices for their daughter, Victoria. Furthermore, Bonnie Lockhart recently handed Sarah some hard truth, effectively asking if it's time to see if this relationship is worth fighting about anymore.

What might happen next on Days of Our Lives?

Gwen's return on Days of Our Lives can go in many ways, and none of them appear good for Xander and Sarah. If Xander keeps the kiss a secret—or worse, lets things progress further—it might ruin whatever trust the pair has left. Conversely, if he confesses to Sarah and sets boundaries with Gwen, there could still be hope for repair.

There's also the potential of Gwen playing a bigger game. She has Julie's necklace and seems to have a fortune behind her new ways; whether or not that's real or another scam is yet to be determined. If she begins encroaching on Sarah and Xander's life as parents, things can go up in flames, particularly with Victoria stuck in the middle.

Then there's Sarah; she's been through a lot, and Gwen's untimely return may as well be the thing that finally sets her off into drawing a hard line. Xander and Sarah are already on shaky ground, and they now have to deal with old hurts at the same time as learning to raise a young child. Whether Gwen's here to apologize or upset remains to be seen, but she is definitely going to alter the dynamic.

Catch the latest episode of Days of Our Lives streaming on Peacock.

