Days of Our Lives: 3 major developments to expect this week (July 7 to July 11, 2025)

Spoilers for the upcoming week's episodes of Days of Our Lives airing from July 7, 2025, to July 11, 2025, revealed that things will get extremely dramatic in Salem. Tate Black will be tricked into thinking that his former partner, Sophia Choi, has already delivered a baby girl and put her up for adoption, without him getting to meet her.

Ad

Holly Jonas and Ari will also potentially be in for some trouble and danger due to Doug Williams III's inability to pay his loan back on time. In addition to these developments, Gwen will also do the bidding and the dirty work on behalf of EJ DiMera.

3 major developments to expect on Days of Our Lives from July 7, 2025, to July 11, 2025

1) Tate Black will be tricked by Sophia Choi, and made to believe that she had already given birth to a baby girl and had put her up for adoption even before Tate had had a chance to meet her

Ad

Trending

Ad

Spoilers reveal that Tate Black will have a surprise coming his way in the upcoming week's episodes of Days of Our Lives from July 7 to July 11, 2025. Prior to these events, he had been in two minds about whether or not to go on the senior lake trip with Holly Jonas and Ari, but had wanted to stay back in Salem because he knew that his former partner, Sophia Choi, could deliver their baby soon.

Ad

However, recently on the show, Sophia had given birth to a baby boy and had left the child at the fire department, after which Leo Stark and Javi Hernandez had been fostering him. In the coming episodes of the show, spoilers reveal that Tate will be tricked into thinking that Sophia gave birth to a baby girl and gave the baby up for adoption before he even had a chance to hold her.

Ad

Tate will be disappointed, but Sophia will try to convince him that it is in their best interest. Spoilers reveal that this whole thing will be part of the plan that Melinda Trask hatched.

2) Holly Jonas and Ari will have to face some dangers during their lake trip as a consequence of Doug Williams III being unable to pay his loans back on time

Spoilers for the upcoming episodes of Days Of Our Lives reveal that Ari and Holly Jonas will end up going on the senior lake trip, but both of them will be in danger soon. Doug Williams III was unable to pay back his loan to the loan sharks, and spoilers reveal that Ari and Holly might end up getting kidnapped as ransom, as a consequence of Doug's actions.

Ad

3) Gwen will be shown doing some dirty work and bidding on behalf of EJ DiMera

In the upcoming Days of Our Lives episodes, Gwen will do some substantial dirty work on behalf of EJ DiMera. She will be given the task of gathering information that could prove to be useful for the DiMera family and stopping threats.

Ad

Spoilers reveal that Gwen will become an important character in the middle of the Kiriakis and DiMera feud.

Fans can watch Days of Our Lives on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alokita Raichaudhuri Alokita Raichaudhuri writes all about the unexpected world of daily soaps at Sportskeeda. An avid reader who enjoys staying updated on pop culture and trivia, she is currently pursuing a degree in English Language and Literature at Jadavpur University.



As a member of a non-profit organization Not Apolitical, which is dedicated to communication and PR, in addition to social change, Alokita combines her passion for writing with her commitment to social service. Her achievements include being named Best Speaker at the 16th National Youth Parliament, where she received recognition from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.



Beyond her academic and professional pursuits, she can be found caring for stray animals, including her beloved dog on campus, Timbi. She draws inspiration from Phoebe Waller-Bridge for her exceptional writing skills and dreams of attending Pink Floyd's 1995 PULSE concert, if only time travel were possible. Know More