Days of Our Lives spoilers for next 2 weeks (July 4 to July 11, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Emotional upheavals rule the upcoming Days of Our Lives episodes in the wake of Johnny's arrest. While Chanel and EJ may continue a tug-of-war over him, he may hope that the real culprit is exposed soon. Meanwhile, Gwen is slated to return to town to flaunt her better situation.

The previous episodes of Days of Our Lives saw Jada arrest Johnny. While EJ got himself hired as his son's attorney, Chanel paid for her husband's bail. Johnny saw his father and wife have a stand-off over him, but remained calm in the situation. Meanwhile, Marlena, Gabi, Rafe, Roman, Brady, Kristen and little Rachel got ready to participate in the hearing.

Elsewhere, Sophia gave birth to her baby all alone. However, she secretly deposited the newborn at the fire station. Newly-appointed EMT, Javi, rescued the baby, got it checked by Dr. Kayla, and brought it home in temporary custody. On the other hand, loan sharks threatened Doug III, while Julie received the news of the heirloom necklace being sent to her.

Other story arcs on the long-running Peacock daily soap involve Sarah's broken marriage, Tate's romance, and Stephanie's book.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

Days of Our Lives: EJ wants his son cleared of charges

As fans know, EJ DiMera took up the role of his son's attorney to get the latter exonerated, as seen on Tuesday's episode, dated July 1, 2025. While he argued that the victim fighting to free the accused would help the case, Chanel did not want him to destroy her marriage again.

The upcoming episodes will find Johnny's wife and father continuing to collide with each other. While both want the best for him, they will try to exclude the other's involvement. While EJ will try all possible methods to have the charges against Johnny dropped, the evidence on the memory card may create an issue.

As such, EJ will realize that the real culprit must be exposed to exonerate Johnny. He may consider pointing a finger at someone innocent in a bid to free his son. Whether he plays dirty to save his son or gets his memory back, remains to be seen.

Days of Our Lives: Sophia's baby lands in a different home

As DOOL fans saw on Wednesday's episode, dated July 2, 2025, Sophia dropped off her baby at the fire station from where Javi rescued it. After a preliminary checkup by Kayla, Javi took temporary custody as part of his social services. The baby will remain with him and Leo for the time being.

Meanwhile, Sophia will likely reach out to Melinda and get the latter to issue fake adoption papers. She may show the papers to Tate and her mother to assure them about the baby's future. Although she may feel guilty about her actions, she will believe this would help her move on with her life.

However, the Days of Our Lives spoilers hint that the baby arc will stretch into some drama. Either Tate will wonder about the baby at the Hernandez residence, or the baby's clothes that Sophia packed may be identified. When the baby's identity comes out, it will cause a major furore in Salem. More so since Amy will be horrified to know her grandchild was staying with an unmarried couple.

Days of Our Lives: Gwen, Xander, and Julie's necklace

Another story arc in the upcoming episodes of Days of Our Lives will show the tension between Xander and Sarah. While the couple may make a move for divorce, the custody battle will turn ugly. What dirty tricks Xander pulls on Sarah to get an upper hand remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, the soap's spoilers hint at Gwen Rizczech's arrival in town soon. She will return to throw her weight around and flaunt her riches. While reconnecting to old acquaintances, Gwen will also ruffle a few feathers. She may start interfering in Chad and Leo's work at the magazine.

Recently, Julie received the happy news that her necklace was located and will be on its way back to her. However, the necklace may not arrive smoothly. It is likely to create drama before landing in her hands. Meanwhile, Julie has refused to forgive Doug III, even when he claimed to be leaving town.

Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives to catch the latest as EJ pulls out unexpected tricks to save his son.

