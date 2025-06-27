Days of Our Lives sneak peek for the upcoming month (July 2025): Here’s what to expect

Constraints and misgivings lay the groundwork for the Days of Our Lives storyline in July 2025. While Johnny goes through the law enforcers, he will be exonerated soon. Meanwhile, Cat will keep an eye on the DiMeras but wants to be honest with Chad. Elsewhere, Sophia will handle unexpected options for her baby. On the other hand, a character from the past may land in town to shake things up.

The past few weeks on Days of Our Lives moved between John's funeral and the Kiriakis brothers' fight. After the funeral, the Black family saw Paul tie the knot with Andrew, as the Blacks, the Donovans, and other friends blessed the couple. Meanwhile, Philip awoke but refused to blame his brother as the culprit behind his predicament.

The storyline moved on to Rachel remembering Johnny from the night of Uncle EJ's shooting. While Marlena and Roman learned from Johnny that he was innocent, Gabi remembered hearing him, too, and snitched to Rafe.

Elsewhere, Xander threatened to take Victoria's full custody using unlawful methods. Meanwhile, Melinda turned down Sophia's request to help with her baby's adoption on the long-running Peacock daily soap.

Days of Our Lives: Major storylines to look forward to in July 2025

Johnny faces a brush-off with the law

Recently, Rachel remembered seeing cousin Johnny holding a gun on Uncle EJ, as mentioned before. Hearing Rachel scream in her dream, Marlena dragged the information out of the girl and shared the same with Roman, before confronting Johnny with the intel.

While Johnny denied pulling the trigger, Gabi remembered hearing him argue with EJ on the fatal night. She informed her cop brother on Thursday's episode, dated June 26, 2025. As such, Johnny will likely be arrested soon.

However, July's Days of Our Lives spoilers hint at Johnny's exoneration. Whether the real culprit is caught or EJ DiMera points the finger at someone randomly to save his son remains to be seen. Meanwhile, Johnny's job at Gabi Chic may take a hit if he learns that Gabi was behind his arrest. Moreover, if his father saves him, Johnny may thaw towards him further.

Tate offers a new option for the baby

Sophia was seen requesting Melinda Trask to help with her baby's adoption on Wednesday's episode, dated June 25, 2025. However, Brady threatened the former DA, who backed out of helping. While Sophia will be at her wits' end soon, Tate may come up with the offer she feared he would.

Tate Black will offer to keep the baby and raise it with her. Since Sophia will be reluctant to get on board with his option, Tate may propose marriage as a stable course of action. However, Sophia will remain unconvinced as she wants to move on in her life. This may cause bitter arguments between the would-be parents.

Their story arc may take a turn when Aaron Greene's connection with Sophia comes to light. While it is unclear whether Aaron is the baby's father, he will have a say in the matter soon on Days of Our Lives.

Cat faces a dilemma

Recently, Cat Greene's connection with Shane Donovan was cleared when the latter tasked her with keeping an eye on the DiMeras. As the Director of ISA gave her a last assignment on Monday's episode, dated June 23, 2025, Cat seemed reluctant, although she accepted.

Days of Our Lives' July episodes will find Cat in a conflicting situation. While she will need to report all goings on at the DiMeras' end to Director Shane, she will struggle about being dishonest with Chad. Since she is guilty about causing him pain in the past, she does not want to hurt him more.

As such, Cat may want to spill about her assignment to Chad. However, as she finds out what EJ and Tony are up to, she may bide more time before opening up to her beau. Meanwhile, she may continue to hope for a romantic connection with Chad.

Gwen returns to add to the town's chaos

Gwen Rizczech is slated for a return to town soon. While her father, Jack Deveraux, left recently, her half-sister, Abigail, is no more. As longtime Days of Our Lives fans may remember, Gwen married Dmitri von Leuschner and received a huge fortune. Gwen's arrival will cause some shakeups.

While she will flaunt her wealth to one and all, she may interfere with Chad's work. Moreover, she will reach out to Greg Rikaart's Leo as a former best friend. Since she sold her shares of The Spectator to Chad, and Leo works at the magazine, she will have more reasons to step into its operations. Whether her intrusion brings her face-to-face with Cat remains to be seen.

Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives to catch the latest as Johnny faces his ordeal and Sophia's baby confusion continues.

