I absolutely hate how long Days of Our Lives is dragging out the EJ shooting mystery—now that even Johnny is off the suspect list

In the current scenario of the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives, Salem has been filled with shady secrets. While some came out, others still stay under the rug. In the recent episode of the soap opera, Johnny confirmed that he did steal the gun but did not pull the trigger at his father, EJ.

As a viewer, I absolutely hate how long Days of Our Lives is dragging out the EJ shooting mystery, especially after the revelation that Johnny did not pull the trigger, indeed. However, not knowing the real person behind EJ's fatal gunshot is truly frustrating. Set in the fictional city of Salem, the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives is one of the longest-running daytime TV series in American history.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on the writer's personal opinion and may include some spoilers.

Here's everything to know about who shot EJ on Days of Our Lives

Previously, on the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives, EJ DiMera was shot by someone. Who? I suspected that who to be none other than his son, Johnny DiMera. As a past preview suggested that after learning the fact that EJ had r*ped his mother, Johnny got furious and pointed the gun at EJ. Well, I was not the only one who believed that Johnny shot EJ. Rachel also told Marlena that she saw EJ and Johnny getting into a fight that very day, and she suspected the same.

However, in the episode that aired on June 25, 2025, Johnny confessed that he had taken a gun from Roman’s lockbox and pointed it at EJ. He explained that he went directly to the DiMera mansion with the weapon, but EJ managed to talk him out of doing something reckless. Johnny claimed he handed the gun over to EJ without firing it. However, Roman later noted that the next day, he discovered the gun outside his mansion, with one bullet missing.

As the show progressed after his gunshot, many of os believed it to be Johnny; however, now that Johnny is out of the picture, I have my eyes on Rachel. Yes, she is too young to do such a thing, but as a viewer, I know her past has been traumatic. It could also be her grandmother, the Woman In White, Rachel Blake. The character who returned on the soap in January 2025 and vanished out of the blue in March may be making a return.

Apart from the two Rachel, it could also be Anrold, Rafe's dopelganger, who had been caught up in drama when EJ kidnapped Rafe. However, after it was revealed that Rafe is not Rafe but Anrold, the doppleganger. He, too, vanished, and this may be his way of making a comeback on the soap opera.

What else is happening in Salem on Days of Our Lives

Apart from the mystery surrounding EJ’s shooting, Salem witnessed a joyful moment as Paul and Andrew tied the knot in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends. Although John's absence was deeply felt, everyone was happy to see the couple begin their new chapter together.

Elsewhere on Days of Our Lives, Sophia's determination to give her child up for adoption has put her in a difficult situation. Though Tate, father of her child, and Amy, Sophia's mother, do not want to give the child, Sophia went behind their backs and confided in Melinda about her feelings, and Melinda chose to help her.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of Days of Our Lives on the Peacock Network.

