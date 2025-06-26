What to expect from tomorrow's episode of Days of Our Lives (June 27, 2025)?

In the upcoming episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing on June 27, 2025, fans can expect a lot of drama, secrets, and surprises. Rafe Hernandez gets suspicious when he sees Cat Greene in the park, possibly overhearing her talking to someone from the ISA. Cat quickly tries to cover up what she’s really doing.

Later, Cat has dinner with Chad DiMera, who doesn’t know she’s secretly working on a mission. Their evening becomes romantic, but Cat feels guilty about hiding the truth. Meanwhile, Gabi suddenly remembers hearing Johnny’s voice during a fight with EJ before the shooting. That memory leads to Johnny getting arrested, shocking the whole DiMera family.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episode set to air on June 27, 2025

Cat walks a dangerous line with Chad

Cat Greene on Days of Our Lives is now working with Shane Donovan and the ISA to secretly look into EJ DiMera’s suspicious activities. She’s loyal to the mission, but things are getting complicated because she’s starting to grow closer to Chad DiMera.

When Rafe unexpectedly sees her at the park, she’s just ending a call with Shane. Cat quickly covers up what she’s doing, but the moment makes her nervous. That night, she has dinner with Chad, and things start to feel romantic. There might even be a kiss but Cat feels torn. She really likes Chad, but she’s hiding the secret that she is investigating his brother.

Gabi’s memory triggers a major break in EJ’s shooting

The investigation into EJ’s shooting on Days of Our Lives takes a turn when Gabi Hernandez remembers something important. After talking with Johnny DiMera, she realizes he was the voice she heard during the argument outside the DiMera mansion. This gives Rafe a strong lead, and he quickly shares the info with the police. With this new clue, the case against Johnny starts moving forward quickly.

Johnny faces arrest in front of EJ

Police detective Jada Hunter on Days of Our Lives gets permission to act on the new information. Earlier in the day, she gave Stephanie some advice about her writing career, but now she has to deal with something much more serious, arresting Johnny.

The arrest happens right in front of EJ, who is shocked and devastated to see his own son taken away for trying to kill him. This could cause even more problems for the DiMera family.

Xander and Philip’s uneasy alliance holds for now

Meanwhile, Xander Kiriakis and Philip Kiriakis are keeping their uneasy truce going. Even though there’s tension between them, they’ve decided not to talk about their recent fight. For now, Philip is willing to keep quiet about Xander attacking him, as long as their business deal stays in place. But this shaky agreement may not last for long.

Kate pushes for control and maybe revenge

Finally, Kate Roberts Brady asks Alex Kiriakis for a favor, which likely has something to do with her work in publishing. Alex agrees to help, but Kate may have another motive. She still remembers how Xander hurt Philip and might be planning revenge. Trouble is about to arrive and Kate looks ready to take action.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock

