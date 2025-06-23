Days of Our Lives recap (June 23, 2025): EJ reveals memory card tied to Johnny while Shane tasks Cat with investigating DiMera crimes

In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives aired on June 23, 2025, EJ DiMera was surprised when Rita gave him a memory card that could change everything. He tried to stay calm, but Tony sensed something was wrong. EJ later told Tony that Johnny might be in trouble and promised to protect him no matter what.

At dinner, Gabi asked Chad to take back control of the DiMera company. She was tired of the Kiriakis family and worried about the future. Their talk shifted to Cat, making Gabi wonder how Chad really felt about her.

Elsewhere, Shane showed up and pushed Cat back into ISA work. He said her ties to Marlena and EJ made her the right person to uncover secrets about EJ’s new partner and the Versavix deal. Cat agreed to help just this one last time.

EJ reveals the memory card’s shocking content

EJ and Belle on Days of Our Lives had been texting playfully until Rita showed up at the DiMera mansion with a memory card. Tony arrived soon after and immediately sensed something was off. Once Rita left, Tony asked EJ what was going on.

EJ explained the card had something to do with Johnny and hinted it exposed dark secrets, including how he treated Sami. He promised to protect Johnny no matter what, and Tony, though worried, agreed to help.

Gabi urges Chad to reclaim the DiMera throne

Chad met Gabi at The Bistro on Days of Our Lives, thinking they’d talk business. Instead, Gabi pushed him to take back control of DiMera Enterprises, saying the company was falling apart under the Kiriakis family. Chad wasn’t interested, calling it a corrupt legacy.

Gabi then brought up Cat and asked if Chad had feelings for her. Chad said they were just friends. When Tony and EJ arrived, Gabi left quickly. Before she did, Tony asked if she had heard from Stefan.

Jack and Jennifer make family plans with a secret agenda

At the Horton house on Days of Our Lives, Jack and Jennifer played a board game with JJ and Thomas. When Thomas realized they’d be leaving soon, he asked if there was another reason for their visits. Jack avoided the question, but later told JJ that Jennifer was worried about how close Cat was getting to Chad.

Thomas kept pushing, and Jack and Jen claimed they wanted to be around for Julie after Doug’s death. JJ wasn’t convinced and decided to watch Cat himself. During the game, Thomas accidentally revealed that Gabi had dumped JJ, surprising Jennifer. An argument broke out, but Jack stepped in to calm things down.

Shane returns and forces Cat’s hand

Cat was walking through the square when she felt someone following her. It turned out to be Shane Donovan. He said the ISA needed her help again. Cat refused at first, saying she was done with that life, but Shane insisted her connection to Marlena and EJ made her useful.

He asked her to find out who EJ was working with and keep an eye on the Versavix patent. Cat finally agreed, but only if the ISA left her alone afterward. Shane agreed, hoping it would help uncover EJ’s secrets.

A toast, tension, and Tony’s next move

Chad, EJ, and Tony toasted their late father at the restaurant on Days of Our Lives. But things turned serious when Tony urged them to reclaim DiMera Enterprises. EJ wasn’t interested, saying the company brought nothing but problems. Chad also refused, happy with running The Spectator. After they both left, Tony called Anna and said he’d handle saving the family business himself.

Final encounters and lingering tensions

Jack and Jennifer said goodbye to Thomas and JJ. Later, JJ ran into Gabi and apologized for wrongly accusing her. But when he said new evidence changed his mind, Gabi walked away, still hurt. Meanwhile, Chad met Cat for dinner, not realizing JJ was watching them from a distance, clearly still concerned.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock.

