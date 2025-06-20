Days of Our Lives spoilers for the next week from June 23 to 27, 2025

In the upcoming episodes of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing from June 23 to 27, 2025, Salem will be shaken up with emotional revelations and arguments. EJ tries to protect Johnny, but his son’s reckless choices could cause even more trouble. At the same time, Marlena learns a secret from Rachel, one that could affect the investigation into EJ’s shooting.

Ad

Elsewhere in town, Andrew and Paul get married in a touching ceremony, but not everyone gets a happy ending. Belle starts to question her relationship, Stephanie goes looking for answers, and Xander and Philip shockingly work together for once.

Ad

Trending

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episodes set to release from June 23 to 27, 2025

Monday, June 23: A father’s gamble

At the beginning of the week on Days of Our Lives, EJ tries hard to protect Johnny, but the more he does, the more out of control Johnny becomes. Tony decides to stop waiting around and takes matters into his own hands. JJ and Thomas enjoy a sweet moment with Jack and Jennifer. Meanwhile, Shane pushes Cat to make a tough decision, her secret might not stay hidden for much longer.

Ad

Tuesday, June 24: Whispers and vows

Andrew and Paul get married, bringing a little joy to Salem. But the peace doesn’t last as Rachel tells Marlena a secret that could change everything about the case involving EJ. Belle leans on Carrie as she deals with personal doubts, and Shane wonders if Tate regrets a recent decision.

Ad

Wednesday, June 25: Deals and doubts

In the middle of the week on Days of Our Lives, Xander thinks he has a plan to save Titan-DiMera, but pulling it off won’t be easy. Stephanie goes to Philip for answers, though she might not like what he has to say. Johnny gets grilled by both Roman and Marlena. Meanwhile, Sophia turns to Melinda for help but can she really trust her?

Thursday, June 26: Lines in the sand

Ad

Kate isn’t happy about how close Roman and Marlena are getting, and she doesn’t hide her feelings. On the other hand, Sarah’s marriage continues to fall apart, especially with more fights about little Victoria. Belle calls out EJ for the way he’s acting, which could lead to a major breakup. Elsewhere, Johnny and Gabi team up and come up with a new idea.

Ad

Friday, June 27: Crossroads and connections

By the end of the week on Days of Our Lives, Kate asks Alex for a favor, and he agrees to help. Jada gives Stephanie some smart advice, and this time, Stephanie might actually take it.

Surprisingly, Xander and Philip manage to agree on something. EJ starts to worry even more about Johnny, fearing he’s headed for trouble. Meanwhile, Cat and Chad (Billy Flynn) have a sweet night together but with actor Billy leaving soon, their romance might not last.

Ad

From unexpected team-ups to emotional twists, Salem is heading into a week full of drama. Fans can get ready for big revelations and relationships that could be changed forever.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ridhima Raina An aspiring journalist with a keen interest in analysing global security challenges, geopolitics, and the complexities of Kashmir. Ridhima is a postgraduate diploma holder from the Asian College of Journalism with a specialisation in Broadcast Journalism.

Ridhima's academic background has equipped her with the skills to dissect and report on intricate global issues with clarity and precision. Currently, she is writing about US-centric pop culture, where she explores the intersection of entertainment, society, and cultural trends.

Her fascination with pop culture stems from its influence on public perception and its reflection of societal values. Ridhima is eager to evolve as a writer across various dimensions, blending her analytical prowess with engaging storytelling to illuminate both global and cultural narratives. Know More