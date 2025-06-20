I was disappointed they’re leaving again—but this exit on Days of Our Lives softened the blow

Bo Brady and his wife, Hope, fought their long ordeal on Days of Our Lives as the former returned from his two-year-long coma. While the story connected to John's exit arc, fans were happy to see the loving couple back in town. Considering what the couple have gone through over the years, their return looked like a happy ending. However, they chose to skip the town again to travel the world.

As a longtime Days of Our Lives fan, I eagerly awaited the couple's return to town since Bo's recovery was teased. Moreover, I hoped they would become part of the soap's ongoing storyline. As such, their decision to leave again was a blow.

However, I was happy with the way the departure arc was played out this time. While the couple celebrated their marriage anniversary with an impromptu wedding, the show had a series of flashbacks of their years of togetherness. This helped mellow the jolt that their plan to leave would have caused.

Disclaimer: This article contains the author's personal opinions.

Days of Our Lives: Bo and Hope's recent return and exit

Bo and Hope's story arc has been riddled with hurdles and issues in their romance. After Bo's death from a brain tumor in 2015, his spirit returned the next year to push Hope to move on. While Kristian Alfonso's Hope continued on the soap, 2022 saw another reference to Bo's ghost in the spinoff, Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem.

The spinoff revealed that Peter Reckell's Bo was kept alive in a cryogenic freeze. In 2023, he woke up from his freeze with his memory wiped out. However, the persistent wife tried to remind him of their life together. Just as Bo started remembering, Shawn shot his father, fearing for his mother's life. This sent Bo Brady into a long coma for two years.

In Days of Our Lives' storyline of April 2025, Hope called Shawn and Kayla to inform them about Bo's deteriorating health condition. He developed sepsis from his ventilator, which was not responding to traditional treatments. As such, his organs were facing the danger of closing down.

When Dr. Russell refused to hand over his experimental medicine, two groups planned to steal the drug. While Shawn and Steve failed to lay their hands on Versavix, Kevin mishandled the plan. As such, Versavix landed in the hands of black marketeers.

Steve, Shawn, and Dr. Russell came to the meth lab where the drug was stored. However, on Steve's insistence, John arrived, as did Hope. Together, they saved the box of Versavix, while John sustained injuries from an explosion at the place. Hope carried a vial, which was administered to the comatose Bo.

On June 2, 2025, on Days of Our Lives, John passed away due to his burn injuries. On the same day, Bo opened his eyes after years of coma. As he reunited with his family, he learned that John had passed away after helping save him.

Insisting on attending John's funeral, the Brady couple landed in Salem on Wednesday's episode, dated June 11, 2025, to pay their respects to the deceased agent. Bo convinced Steve to continue operating his detective agency, Black Patch. He also promised to help Jennifer locate Julie's stolen heirloom necklace.

Next Wednesday's episode, dated June 18, 2025, marked Bo and Hope's anniversary, and the couple spent quiet time in the Horton mansion. Hope wore a wedding gown, Bo went down on a knee, and the couple remarried in an intimate ceremony.

Shawn handed them their favorite boat, the Funny Face. Following this, they left Salem to continue with their tradition of sailing to different places.

Are Bo and Hope gone from Days of Our Lives?

No, Bo and Hope have been moving in and out of the soap's plot for years, and may continue to do so. Peter Reckell's Bo has been gone for a longer time than Alfonso's Hope. Unlike the previous exits for death and coma, this time, their departure leaves behind the assurance of a return.

There are many hints about their return sometime later in the soap. For one, Hope made Bo promise that they would always come back to Salem after each trip. Moreover, Bo expressed a wish to retire like Tom-Alice and Doug-Julie to stay at the Horton mansion.

Also, Bo convinced Steve to keep on running Black Patch. While he promised to help in locating Julie's necklace, there is hope that he may join Steve as a partner, now that John is no more.

However, fans like me, who wanted to see Bo and Hope back in Salem, must cope with the disappointment of their quick departure. The expectation of seeing them again on Days of Our Lives will keep us fans happy for now.

Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives as it continues with the Kiriakis versus DiMera families' tussle every weekday on Peacock.

