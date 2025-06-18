Days of Our Lives recap (June 18, 2025): Bo surprises Hope with a vow renewal in the Horton home

The June 18, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives is a tribute to Bo and Hope’s love story and the legacy of the Horton family. After spending a passionate night together in the restored Horton home, Bo and Hope reflect on their past, present, and future.

Surrounded by portraits and flashbacks of Tom and Alice, they revisit the roots of their relationship and the bonds of their family. Hope shares memories of the house fire and the treasured items that survived, including Bo’s ornament and a time capsule filled with family keepsakes.

The episode builds to a touching moment when Bo surprises Hope with a vow renewal, asking her to marry him again in the living room that holds generations of memories. With excitement for what’s ahead, Bo and Hope’s journey continues as they walk off together, promising to always return to Salem.

Days of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Hope shares memories of the fire and restoring the Horton home

In today's Days of Our Lives, Bo and Hope wake up together after spending the night in the Horton home. As Hope brings him breakfast in bed, she talks about Julie’s new oven, prompting Bo to ask about the remodeling. Hope explains that the changes were necessary after a fire, which damaged parts of the house.

Bo expresses regret for not being there during that difficult time, but Hope assures him that she always felt his presence. She wishes her father could see them back together. Bo believes Doug is watching over them, proud of their reunion in the family home.

Flashbacks highlight the Horton family’s generational legacy

Throughout Wednesday's episode of Days of Our Lives, multiple flashbacks honor the Horton family’s history. We see Tom telling Alice that Addy is pregnant, beginning their journey as grandparents. Later, a young Hope creates a scrapbook for her grandparents, and an older Hope rereads the letter she wrote on her wedding day to Bo.

The episode also includes Tom reading to children at Christmas and Alice reacting to Julie’s ornament. Each memory ties into Bo and Hope’s present-day reflections, reinforcing the idea that the Horton home has always been filled with love.

Bo surprises Hope with a vow renewal in the living room

As they share coffee and quiet moments together, Hope notices how peaceful the house is. Bo admits he hinted to family members to give them time alone. Then he tells her to check the closet for a surprise. Hope returns wearing a wedding dress, and Bo appears in a suit, revealing a makeshift ceremony setup in the living room.

He gets down on one knee and proposes. Hope says yes, and Bo places her mother’s wedding ring on her finger. They exchange promises, sealing their renewed commitment to each other in the home where their love story began on Days of Our Lives.

A new chapter begins as Bo and Hope say goodbye to Salem

After their vow renewal, Bo and Hope learn that Shawn has given them the Fancy Face back. They recall their past aboard the boat, including a mock wedding. Bo suggests they travel the world and enjoy time together after years apart. Hope agrees, on the condition that they always return to Salem.

In the final scene, they visit Tom and Alice’s plaque in Horton Square, reflecting on the pain of goodbyes. A montage of Bo and Hope’s memories plays before they walk off hand-in-hand. Bo says, “So long, Salem,” and Hope follows with, “Until next time.”

Stay tuned for more updates on Days of Our Lives.

About the author Aarushi Shubham Aarushi Shubham is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda, based in Bengaluru. With a Bachelor’s in Journalism and a Master’s in English and Cultural Studies, Aarushi’s academic journey culminated in a thesis on Queer Ecologies, exploring new perspectives on nature and queer identity through a cinematic lens.



Aarushi has built her expertise across content creation, public relations, and digital tools, having managed media and content for some of India’s well-known lifestyle brands. In her downtime, she’s an avid fan of sitcoms, a lover of classic literature, and enjoys watching shows from around the world. Know More