Who was Lexie Carver on Days of our Lives? Everything you need to know

Lexie Carver of Days of Our Lives was Abe Carver's first wife. She served as the First Lady of Salem when Abe became the city's mayor. However, her life was filled with struggles—starting with her biological connection to the DiMera family patriarch, Stefano.

Her career saw many ups and downs, and her son Theo was revealed to be autistic. The character died and exited the soap's storyline in 2012, after which Abe married Paulina.

Meanwhile, the long-running Peacock daily soap continues to present friction between the Kiriakis and DiMera families, with the Carvers and the Bradys often caught in the crossfire. During the previous week on Days of Our Lives, the city came together to bid the deceased John Black an emotional farewell.

Many of John's loved ones returned to town, while a few more were awaited. Bo Brady, cured of sepsis, finally woke up from his long coma thanks to John's sacrifice. He paid his respects to the late hero at his funeral and resumed travelling around the world with Hope.

Meanwhile, the Kiriakis brothers, Philip and Xander, saw their friction escalate with the latter assaulting his brother to unconsciousness. EJ DiMera took advantage of the situation and acquired the rights to the University Hospital, making many Salem residents unhappy along the way. In a surprising twist, Philip refused to blame Xander for his assault after waking up.

Days of Our Lives: Revisiting Lexie Carver's story arc

Numerous artists portrayed Lexie Carver on Days of Our Lives. Introduced to the soap in 1987 by Cyndi James Gossett, the role was later taken over by Angelique deWindt and Shellye Broughton before Renée Jones assumed the character in 1993. Jones played Lexie for nearly 20 years, until the character was killed off.

Lexie Brooks was introduced as a police officer who joined the Salem Police Department in 1987. Days of Our Lives fans found her partnered to work with Abe Carver, and she developed feelings for him. However, her questionable actions in helping Jonah Carver, Abe's dubious brother, made her lose her job as a law enforcer.

Lexie then joined the medical school. She joined the city's hospital as a doctor and renewed her affair with Abe. After marrying him, she discovered that she was adopted and her biological parents were Stefano DiMera and Celeste Perrault. She reconnected with Stefano and her half-siblings in a love-hate relationship.

Lexie's family on DOOL (Image via Instagram/@lissanadjamesreynolds)

The couple struggled to start their family, but Stefano interfered. As such, Lexie learned late that her baby, Isaac, was, in reality, Hope's baby, Zack. After being forced to hand over baby Isaac to Hope, Lexie faced marital problems. When she finally conceived and gave birth to Theo, she lost Abe to the criminal, Salem Stalker.

Grieving her husband's death, Lexie had an affair with Tek Kramer. However, Salem residents soon found out that all the victims of the Salem Stalker were kept alive but held hostage at Melasewn Island. Reunited, she started rebuilding her life when her half-brother, André DiMera, kidnapped her and held her in the DiMera tunnels. She was eventually released by Hope and Bo Brady.

Resuming her job at the hospital, Lexie was promoted to Chief of Staff. However, after Theo was diagnosed with autism, she stepped down from the chief's position. She also played a supportive wife to Abe running for the mayor's post. In 2012's Days of Our Lives storyline, Lexie also met her maternal half-brother, Cameron Davis.

However, by then, Dr. Daniel Jonas had diagnosed Lexie's headaches and weakness to be symptoms of brain tumors. The tumors were supposed to have been caused by the toxic fumes in the DiMera tunnels. Lexie refused treatment and died in Abe Carver's arms after he created a Parisian setting on Horton Square to fulfill her wish to go to Paris.

Lexie was again seen in the Days of Our Lives storyline in 2021, when Abe was shot, and he crossed over to the other side. After flashing back to their love story, Lexie gently sent Abe back to the living world. However, this time, Jennifer K Lee played the character. Jennifer's Lexie was again seen in March 2024, when she appeared as the spirit of Abe's long-dead wife to remind him of who he was and save Paulina with his love.

Lexie's husband, Abe, has a new family with Mayor Paulina and stepdaughter, Chanel Bowens. Theo Carver is part of the soap's storyline and is presumably in South Africa currently. Whether he returns to town remains to be seen.

Continue watching Days of Our Lives as the soap airs every weekday on Peacock.

