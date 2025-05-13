What role does Raven Bowens play on Days of Our Lives? Everything to know as the actress completes four years on the show

Since 2021, Raven Bowens has portrayed Chanel Dupree, a bold, complex, and dynamic character who has become integral to the Days of Our Lives story. As Bowens celebrates four years on the show, she’s taking a heartfelt look back at the whirlwind that started it all. In a candid Instagram post, the actress reflected on her first day at Burbank Studios:

“Four years ago today, a nervous actress walked into Burbank Studios… that day she cried, kissed a girl (@lindsbleepbloop), kissed a boy, yelled at a TV icon (@jackeeharry), and met the guy she’d end up marrying TWICE (@carsonboatman—after breaking up with his twin sister of course). She shot 15 episodes THAT week,”

Bowens shared, thanking her acting coach, Gloria Gifford, and the team who helped her keep up with the intense pace. That blend of vulnerability, humor, and humility mirrors the qualities that have made Bowens' Chanel one of Days of Our Lives' most compelling characters. Since July 2021, she has brought the character to life with undeniable charm, grit, and emotional range.

Who Is Chanel Dupree in Days of Our Lives?

Chanel Dupree, now Chanel DiMera, is Paulina Price's (Jackée Harry) daughter, first seen on-screen on March 25, 2021, initially portrayed by Precious Way. Raven Bowens assumed the role on July 6, 2021. Chanel has come a long way since then, from being a spoiled and reckless troublemaker to a down-to-earth woman struggling with love, business, and complex family relationships.

When Chanel initially arrived in Salem, she was all sparkle and pandemonium, calling for pricey champagne, evading checks, and maneuvering into a whirlwind marriage with Xander Kiriakis. However, even initially, she presented character depth below her often frivolous exterior.

Days of Our Lives: Romantic storylines and representation

Chanel's love life has been the focal point of her narrative and a landmark of daytime TV diversity. She's perhaps best recognized as bisexual, first becoming public when she shared a kiss with her best friend, Allie Horton. This ignited a protracted love triangle between Chanel, Allie, and Johnny DiMera, Allie's twin brother.

Her relationships with the twins were passionate and turbulent. She married Johnny on a whirlwind tour to Italy, but he later publicly embarrassed her at their wedding reception by ending the marriage. Crushed, Chanel comforted herself with Allie, and they became a couple. When that too broke up, Chanel briefly kissed Tripp, but soon found herself caught between still having feelings for both Johnny and Allie.

Ambition, family, and growth

One of Chanel's greatest accomplishments has been co-owning the Sweet Bits bakery with Allie. The business, which has a storefront in Salem's Horton Town Square, became a center of community life.

Chanel's relationship with her mother, Paulina, has been complex and sometimes troubled. From disputes over Paulina's plans to develop the area to coping with family secrets, their relationship has been strained but strong. At the time, Chanel discovered that Johnny and Allie had both been under the possession of the Devil, further complicating her love life. She's had heartbreak, betrayal, and strife, but always returned stronger.

Celebrating four years

While a definitive anniversary Instagram post has not been posted, Bowens has spoken candidly of the hectic beginning in Days of Our Lives—shooting 15 episodes in her initial week and having the support of cast members like Jackée Harry and Carson Boatman. Her on-screen chemistry with co-stars has been a key component of Chanel's success, making her one of the most endearing and down-to-earth young women on the show.

Entering her fifth year in Days of Our Lives, Raven Bowens continues to add depth and charm to Chanel's character. With Salem always full of surprises—whether romantic twists, political intrigue, or supernatural surprises—there's no telling what's in store for Chanel Dupree DiMera.

Catch the latest episode of Days of Our Lives streaming on Peacock.

