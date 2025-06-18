What is happening with Chad DiMera on Days of Our Lives? Plot details explored

Amid ongoing rumors, Chad DiMera — portrayed by Billy Flynn — has not yet left Days of Our Lives. Chad might continue in Salem well into early 2026 because of the show’s advanced filming schedule. Billy Flynn remains committed to the show for the time being, even as he has recently taken on a new role on The Young and the Restless. While this double-casting is rare, Flynn has appeared on both CBS soaps in 2025.

Ad

But Chad's storyline is getting thicker, particularly with his increasing alignment with the enigmatic Cat, whose dark background and connection to espionage are foreshadowing potential future drama.

While nothing has been officially stated regarding Chad's departure from Days, this stuff that is happening on the show indicates writers might be laying the groundwork for a huge storyline that might affect his character's direction.

Chad's current storyline on Days of Our Lives

Ad

Trending

Chad is still heavily involved in Salem's intrigue through his affair with Cat. Their developing connection is further complicated by Cat's shrouded past.

This has been examined through teasers suggesting a connection with the International Security Alliance (ISA), the spy agency at the center of the current Days of Our Lives plotlines.

Chad is supportive and protective as Cat struggles to come to terms with questions surrounding her real identity.

Cat's mother, Catharina, has also recently shot Clyde, putting him into a coma, giving their story tension and creating mystery as well.

Ad

The spy intrigue: Cat's secret connections

Ad

A crucial moment was also present in John Black's funeral, when Cat shared a clandestine greeting with Shane, an ISA agent.

Addressing him as "Director" and moving surreptitiously, Cat's actions heavily suggest a spy-world connection.

Whether Cat is undercover for the ISA, a double agent, or has some other secret agenda remains undetermined, but contributes to a great deal of speculation.

Cat's familiarity with the Greene family and her mysterious remarks create more depth in her character's enigma.

Ad

Is Chad's place in increasing danger?

Ad

While Cat's secrets are revealed, Chad could find himself in perilous circumstances. Although no established storyline guarantees Chad's life will be in danger or that he will leave the series, the spy plot aspects and his proximity to Cat leave room for suspenseful drama to come.

Billy Flynn's casting on The Young and the Restless is confirmed, but the character he will be playing is still not disclosed. In an interview with TV Insider, Billy Flynn said:

Ad

“I am grateful for my years at DAYS; it changed my life in the best ways, and now I’m excited for this opportunity and to test myself in a new way."

Still, there has not been any public announcement from Days of Our Lives producers on whether this will result in Flynn's exit or less screen time as Chad.

Soap operas tend to film months ahead, and Flynn's ongoing appearances on Days of Our Lives into early 2026 reflect existing contracts and storylines.

Ad

What's next for Chad DiMera on Days of Our Lives?

Ad

For the time being, Chad's stay on Days of Our Lives is secure for the immediate future, with the show having already produced episodes until early 2026.

His fans can look forward to more investigation of his connection to Cat and the intriguing spy plot lines around her.

Though Chad's trajectory is full of suspense and love intrigue, whether these narratives end in victory, disaster, or departure is yet to be determined. This much is certain: Chad DiMera's journey remains a huge Days ratings magnet.

Ad

Catch the latest episodes of Days of Our Lives streaming on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankur Pandey Ankur Pandey covers all things pop culture and entertainment at Sportskeeda. He holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication from St. Xavier's College in Mumbai, which has equipped him with exceptional storytelling, and communication skills. With over a year of experience as a news anchor & producer at ITV Network, Ankur has interviewed notable Indian celebrities including, Anu Malik and Shalin Bhanot. His insightful coverage of environmental issues also earned him further recognition.



His fascination with media trends and their profound impact on society ignited his passion for working in the dynamic entertainment industry while ensuring ethical reporting through thorough research. On a personal level, Ankur admires the versatility and environmental advocacy of Leonardo DiCaprio, and would choose to experience The Lord of the Rings trilogy for its monumental cinematic journey.



In his free time, Ankur enjoys reading to gain new perspectives and traveling to immerse himself in diverse cultures, all while keeping an active lifestyle. Know More