What to expect from tomorrow's episode of Days of Our Lives (June 18, 2025)?

In the upcoming episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing on June 18, 2025, viewers can expect an emotional and nostalgic episode. As Bo and Hope Brady get ready to leave Salem once more, the focus is on their lasting love story. This special episode is a tribute to their time on the show and gives longtime fans a meaningful goodbye.

The main highlight of the Days of Our Lives episode is a surprise wedding do-over for Bo and Hope. After spending a quiet morning together, Hope feels inspired by memories of Julie and Doug Williams and decides she wants to relive her wedding with Bo.

In a touching moment, Bo gets down on one knee and proposes again. The couple shares heartfelt vows, kisses, and some beautiful final scenes before leaving Salem.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episode set to air on June 18, 2025

A final chapter for Bo and Hope

Bo and Hope Brady’s return to Days of Our Lives was short, but it truly meant a lot. They went through many struggles before this. They were separated for a long time, and for a while, everyone believed Bo was dead. But now they are back together, and their love is stronger than ever.

As they prepare to leave Salem again, Hope wants their farewell to be something that they can always remember. She thinks about her family’s history and decides to relive a moment from their past. Hope puts on her old wedding dress and surprises Bo.

In return, Bo gets down on one knee and proposes all over again. They share vows, and the moment brings their long and powerful love story full circle in the most touching way.

A nostalgic nod to Salem’s history

As Bo and Hope say their emotional goodbye, the Days of Our Lives episode also looks back at the past through special flashbacks of Tom and Alice Horton. They were Salem’s first beloved couple. Viewers will see younger versions of them in scenes that connect today’s story to the show’s past.

These flashbacks show that Bo and Hope’s love story is part of a long tradition. Salem has always been about love, family, and strong relationships.

A new journey begins

Bo and Hope know their time in Salem is ending, so they decide it’s time for new adventures. They plan to travel the world again, just like they did before, when their relationship was filled with fun and discovery.

They are saying goodbye for now, but Hope promises they will return to visit. This isn’t the end. It’s the start of something new. Their farewell feels more like a new beginning. Their love story isn’t over. It’s just moving beyond Salem.

A celebration of love and legacy

Wednesday’s episode of Days of Our Lives isn’t just about two characters leaving, as it’s a celebration of their long-lasting love story. Bo and Hope have been through years of ups and downs, heartbreak, and deep love.

Their new vows show the strength of their relationship, and the flashbacks of Tom and Alice Horton remind fans that true love has always been at the heart of Days of Our Lives. This farewell shows what the show does best, honoring its past while giving its characters a bright future.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock.

About the author Ridhima Raina An aspiring journalist with a keen interest in analysing global security challenges, geopolitics, and the complexities of Kashmir. Ridhima is a postgraduate diploma holder from the Asian College of Journalism with a specialisation in Broadcast Journalism.

Ridhima's academic background has equipped her with the skills to dissect and report on intricate global issues with clarity and precision. Currently, she is writing about US-centric pop culture, where she explores the intersection of entertainment, society, and cultural trends.

Her fascination with pop culture stems from its influence on public perception and its reflection of societal values. Ridhima is eager to evolve as a writer across various dimensions, blending her analytical prowess with engaging storytelling to illuminate both global and cultural narratives. Know More