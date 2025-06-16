I was disappointed as Days of Our Lives rushed Philip’s recovery just to muddy the mystery further

Uncertainties are slated to reign on Days of Our Lives in the upcoming weeks as Philip regains consciousness at an opportune moment. Philip returned a few months ago to the long-running Peacock daily soap's storyline and fleeced his brother, Xander, of half of his inheritance. Notably, the basis for this adjustment was a forged letter, a fact that brought out the worst in his former criminal sibling.

As a regular Days of Our Lives viewer, I expected Philip Kiriakis' story arc to hang in for some more time. However, spoilers suggest that he wakes up but remains mum about his offender, adding to more confusion. This cloudy move on Philip's part is coming in too soon after John's funeral.

Meanwhile, the other story arcs on Days of Our Lives, which kept viewers hooked in the previous episodes, include John Black's heroic demise. While Bo woke up from his coma, John passed away surrounded by his loved ones. John received a tearful farewell from Salem residents, and Bo arrived to pay him his last respects.

Elsewhere, Gabi's daughter Arianna came to town and got together with Doug III. Meanwhile, Johnny broke up with his father but reunited with his wife. And little Rachel remembered seeing him holding a gun on Uncle EJ.

Days of Our Lives: A background for Philip's current predicament

A few weeks ago, Vivian Alamain told Xander about the forged letter that made Philip the co-CEO of Titan. Unable to break off the deal, Xander seethed against his half-brother. Philip, on the other hand, tried to please his sibling by getting his hands on Versavix.

He asked his friend, Kevin Lambert, to get some of the drug and planned to give a portion of the drug for Bo's recovery and the remaining to Xander to reverse engineer. However, a goof-up caused the whole batch to be stolen, and an enraged Xander assaulted his sibling into unconsciousness. However, before passing out, Philip revealed the truth about Sarah.

Later, Kate found her son and took him to the hospital. After Sarah completed the preliminary care, she confronted her husband, who, in return, questioned her actions of keeping Philip's secret. Unable to reconcile, the two separated.

Days of Our Lives: Philip's awakening causes chaos

Initial inquiry by DA Belle Black pointed towards Xander as the culprit behind Philip's condition. As such, Commissioner Jada arrested him, but he had to be let out on bail for lack of evidence. Meanwhile, Kate had been imploring her son to wake up and testify against Xander.

Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that Xander sneaks into Philip's hospital room to suffocate him to death. However, Philip may wake up in time and survive the attack. As the police arrive to take his statement, he refuses to name Xander Kiriakis as his attacker, leaving everyone surprised.

Almost everyone, from Kate and Sarah to Belle and Jada, thinks Xander was behind Philip's dire condition. They have been waiting for Philip's word to nab the perpetrator. As such, besides Kate, Belle may also question him about his reasons for shielding his half-brother.

Philip is likely to make a deal with Xander about keeping him out of prison if the latter agrees to some of his conditions. Xander may likewise agree to this arrangement. Whether Philip tries to pin the blame on someone else remains to be seen.

However, this worries Sarah. She has been expecting Xander to land in prison for his deeds as soon as Philip gave his statement. However, Xander remains free, and she continues to have friction with him over Victoria. Having agreed to give him supervised visitations with Victoria, Sarah continues to worry about his influence on their daughter.

Also read: Days Of Our Lives: 3 major developments to expect this week (June 16 to June 20, 2025)

Continue watching Days of Our Lives to find out the real deal behind Philip's sealed lips.

