Who is Deidre Hall? Everything to know as Days of Our Lives star completes 49 years as Marlena Evans

Marlena Evans is trying to move on with life despite her grief on Days of Our Lives. She is currently mourning the recent demise of her 40-year-long romantic partner, John Black. However, she is slated to get sucked into the upcoming problems of her grandson, Johnny. She will also be seen blessing John's son, Paul, on his wedding to Andrew.
Actor Deidre Hall joined Days of Our Lives in 1976. She introduced the character of Marlena Evans and continues to play her.
Hall was briefly replaced by Eileen Davidson and Staci Greason. As needed in one of the story arcs of 2021, Drake Hogestyn, Stephen Nichols, and Galen Gering also played the role of Marlena. Meanwhile, the 77-year-old Hall continues to be the face of the psychologist at the Salem University Hospital.
Elsewhere, the long-running Peacock daily soap continues with exciting twists in its current plot. While Philip refuses to name his half-brother as his attacker, there is more going on behind the decision. Meanwhile, little Rachel remembers seeing cousin Johnny holding a gun on Uncle EJ. Her revelation is likely to jeopardize Johnny's life just when he has made peace with his father.
In the meantime, Sophia is going down the dangerous route of approaching Melinda for her baby's adoption. Elsewhere, Holly and Arianna's lives are in danger from Doug III's enemies.
A look at Deidre Hall of Days of Our Lives fame
Wisconsin-born Deidre Hall is a model-turned-actor who portrays Marlena Evans. The 1947-born Hall studied Psychology at Palm Beach Junior College when she started modelling.
Her acting career started in 1970 with the series, San Francisco International Airport. She also made minor appearances in other shows and series, such as Night Gallery, Adam-12, Kung Fu, S.W.A.T., Karen, Columbo, Hotel, Drop Dead Diva, and many more.
Before joining Days of Our Lives, Hall joined other series such as Emergency! and The Young and the Restless. She was also part of Our House and Electra Woman and Dyna Girl. She was also featured in all DOOL spinoffs. Moreover, she worked in the Hallmark movies, Lucky in Love and My Christmas Dream, web series, Dating in the Middle Ages, and four episodes of the series, Wise Guy.
A recipient of numerous awards and nominations, Hall runs a website in her name. She has also published a book with her writing partner, Lynne Bowman. In 2016, Hall got a star in her name on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
According to her 2024 interview with Soaps.com, her executive producers considered her a key to the popularity of the soap and also a contributor to the success of her co-actors.
Revisiting Marlena's journey on Days of Our Lives
Deidre Hall's Marlena first appeared on the soap as a Psychiatrist treating Mickey Horton. Her romantic experiences in Salem started with Don Craig, her husband for a brief time, followed by Kellam Chandler, who raped her before getting murdered.
She then fell for her bodyguard, Detective Roman Brady. Following his divorce, they married and had twins, Sami and Eric. However, soon Roman was presumed dead. This brought Marlena close to her amnesiac patient, John Black. Brainwashed to think he was Roman with a facelift, John and Marlena exchanged vows anew.
However, 1991's Days of Our Lives storyline saw Roman return to Salem, causing issues between Marlena and John. However, after conflicting emotions and the birth of her daughter Belle Black with John, Marlena chose John over Roman.
Days of Our Lives: 3 major developments to expect this week (June 23 to June 27, 2025)
Over the years, Marlena's story arc has seen varied experiences and plots. Starting with being raped to possession by the devil. She was targeted by serial killers while also being brainwashed to think of herself as one. While kidnapped multiple times, she once survived a 30-storey fall.
On one hand, Marlena played the surrogate for genetically engineered human babies when she was in a long coma. On the other hand, a late miscarriage caused her to suffer amnesia. Recently, she travelled to Estonia with Steve to look for John. There, she fought the longtime villain, Orpheus.
However, her current story arc finds her mourning John's death. She will continue to work at the hospital and stand by the other residents of Salem in the upcoming storyline.
However, her current story arc finds her mourning John's death. She will continue to work at the hospital and stand by the other residents of Salem in the upcoming storyline.