I firmly believe Paul and Andrew’s wedding on Days of Our Lives—will be the calm before a major Salem storm

Suspense is brewing in Salem on the Days of Our Lives' storyline, with many residents holding secrets waiting to come out. While Rachel holds a horrific memory that may jeopardize Johnny's future, Sophia is choosing a dangerous path for her baby's adoption.

Meanwhile, Paul and Andrew are ready to dispel the gloomy atmosphere post John's funeral with their long-awaited matrimony. However, as a longtime Days of Our Lives viewer, I believe no good news on the soap happens without a warning for more disasters to come. As such, the wedding will serve as a mild distraction from the upcoming problems threatening to plague Salem.

The previous weeks on Days of Our Lives saw Philip wake up after being brutally assaulted by his half-brother. However, he refused to name Xander as the perpetrator of the ruthless act. On the other hand, John was given a respectful farewell while Marlena reconnected with all his loved ones.

Meanwhile, a cured Bo paid his respects to John before leaving town again with his wife. Elsewhere, the teenagers graduated, but Sophia and Tate missed the event due to Sophia's false labor alarms. At the same time, EJ and his son reached peace as the former set Johnny free of his obligations.

Elsewhere, Rafe returned to town and stumbled upon Cat, revealing another mystery cooking up on the long-running Peacock daily soap. At the same time, Cat and Shane seemed to share a secret to be revealed in the future storyline.

Disclaimer: This article contains the author's personal opinion.

Days of Our Lives: What setbacks threaten the DiMera family?

EJ DiMera agreed to let Johnny have the freedom to dissociate from him. This has brought in some peace between the father-son duo, as Johnny reconsidered losing another loved one on his own volition. Elsewhere, Marlena heard Rachel scream in her nightmare, asking somebody not to shoot.

The soap's spoilers suggest Marlena will question little Rachel about her dream and get to know about Johnny's gun-wielding secret. As she and Roman question their grandson, Johnny will assure them of being innocent. However, the spoilers hint at Jada placing Johnny under arrest as a stunned EJ looks on.

While who snitched Johnny's intel to the police is as yet unknown, EJ will get the flash drive from Rita and have another look at it. Whether he manages to prove his son's innocence remains to be seen.

Days of Our Lives: What issues are riddling the Kiriakis family?

As DOOL fans know, Xander Kiriakis assaulted his brother, leading to his own broken marriage. As of now, Sarah is trying to keep him off little Victoria. However, the spoilers suggest that the couple's friction is likely to turn ugly in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the victim, Philip Kiriakis, refuses to blame his brother for his predicament. The upcoming weeks will see him bat questions from DA Belle and his mother. Kate, however, is sure that Xander is the criminal and will work towards putting him behind bars.

Days of Our Lives: What is happening in the Black household?

The Black family has just lost its patriarch, John, and is still grieving. However, Rachel's disclosure will likely take Marlena's mind off her grief and onto her grandson, Johnny's problems. Meanwhile, Belle is renewing her romance with EJ.

As the biggest event of the week, the Black family will celebrate Paul and Andrew's wedding officiated by Eric. Steve and Kayla will also be attendees at the happy union. Whether their marriage leads to other events remains to be seen.

Elsewhere, Tate missed his graduation party for Sophia's false pains. However, he will remain in the dark as Sophia reaches out to Melinda about the baby's adoption. Since the former DA has questionable actions regarding babies in the past, this may be a dangerous route for the yet-to-be-parents to take.

Meanwhile, the Horton family on Days of Our Lives

As fans know, Julie Horton's anger over the heirloom necklace pushed Doug III out of the house. Tuesday's episode, dated June 17, 2025, saw Doug reaching out to Leo about the threats he received about Ari and Holly. The soap hints at danger looming over the two girls if Doug does not pay the loan sharks in time.

Meanwhile, Jennifer has assigned Steve's detective agency with the task of locating the lost necklace. Whether Steve's work puts Doug in line remains to be seen.

Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives to catch the latest as Philip's silence, Cat's truth, Rafe's mission, and Johnny's predicament are revealed.

