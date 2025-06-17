Days of Our Lives recap (June 17, 2025): Javi and Gabi reconnect as Doug pulls Leo into a crisis

The June 17, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives delivers heartfelt apologies, budding romance, and ominous warnings. Gabi and Javi share an emotional reconciliation before he reveals his new career as a firefighter. Chad surprises Cat with a visit and a heartfelt apology, while Leo offers sincere remorse to Will.

Tate and Sophia navigate the uncertainty of their baby’s future, with Ari offering advice and Holly caught between past and present feelings. Meanwhile, Doug’s growing debt and a new threat to Ari and Holly set a darker tone. At the center of it all are moments of healing, maturity, and the complications that are a part of everyday life in Salem.

Days of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Gabi apologizes as Javi reveals a life-changing career move

On Tuesday's episode of Days of Our Lives, Gabi finds Javi working in the kitchen and apologizes for firing him and for how she treated him. She asks him to come back, but Javi shares that he has been accepted as a rookie firefighter and paramedic at the Salem Fire Department.

Gabi is surprised but proud, calling him the hunkiest firefighter. Her support means a lot, and the two share a warm moment, holding hands across the kitchen island.

Chad seeks redemption and offers grace to Cat

At The Spectator on Days of Our Lives, Chad and Leo banter about Philip waking up and Chad’s drama with Cat. Later, Chad visits Cat at her apartment and apologizes for Jennifer kicking her out.

Cat feels she deserves it, but Chad insists they all deserve grace. He says Abby is gone, and they cannot stop living. He suggests they take baby steps forward together. Cat offers to make dinner to make up for the skydiving mishap.

Leo’s unexpected sincerity leaves Will surprised

Outside the Pub, Will runs into Chad and Leo and is surprised to see them together on today's Days of Our Lives episode. They explain they have become cordial colleagues. After Chad leaves, Leo sincerely apologizes to Will for the pain he caused him and Sonny.

Will acknowledges Leo’s grief at John’s funeral and compliments the obituary he wrote. Later, Javi meets Will, who leaves for dinner. Javi comforts Leo, then shares that he got the firefighter job. They head home to celebrate.

Tate and Sophia navigate parenthood while Holly feels the distance

Tate picks up Sophia for a pre-graduation celebration on Days of Our Lives, but she is hesitant due to the baby kicking. They talk about adoption, and she worries Tate will not want to give the baby up.

At the Square, Ari tells Holly she prefers older guys and mentions a hookup. Sophia admits she has a crush on Tate but is not ready for motherhood. Tate tells Holly he will do anything for her. They share a hug before he returns to Sophia.

Doug turns to Leo after a threatening note appears

At the Pub on Days of Our Lives, Doug finds a manila envelope containing surveillance photos of Ari and Holly, along with a threatening note. He brings it to Leo and asks for a loan to deal with a loan shark. Leo offers $1,000 and shares a lead on Julie’s necklace.

Doug explains he got in deep after losing the stolen merchandise he was delivering. After Doug leaves, Javi returns, and he and Leo share a romantic moment towards the end of the latest episode.

