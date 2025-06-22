Days of Our Lives: 3 major developments to expect this week (June 23 to June 27, 2025)

According to the Celebrity Dirty Laundry, spoilers for the upcoming week's episodes of Days of Our Lives (airing from June 23, 2025, to June 27, 2025) revealed that things will get extremely dramatic in Salem. Spoilers reveal that Sophia Choi's baby drama will continue in the upcoming episodes, and Tate Black will be there in the delivery room with her to offer his support while Sophia delivers her child.

Sami Brady will come back to Salem in the upcoming week and will have an encounter with Cat Greene, who had seen pictures of Sami at the townhouse recently. In addition to these developments, Marlena Evans will be seen getting worried about Rachel Black.

3 major developments to expect on Days of Our Lives from June 23, 2025, to June 27, 2025

1) Sophia Choi will deliver her child with Tate Black at the hospital, and her baby drama will continue in the upcoming episodes

Spoilers for the upcoming week's episodes of Days of Our Lives, set to air from June 23, 2025, to June 27, 2025, revealed that Sophia Choi will head to Salem University Hospital along with Tate Black to deliver her child. Recently, on the show, she went into labor during her graduation ceremony. Spoilers revealed that Sophia's delivery could be traumatic for her, and Tate will try his best to provide support in every way.

The plot also hinted at the fact that Tate could end up not being the biological father of Sophia's child. Aaron Greene, who had recently come back to Salem, could end up being the father of the child. Aaron had been thinking that his endgame relationship would be with Sophia, and if he does turn out to be the father, he could use that as an opportunity to propose raising the child together.

Spoilers also revealed that Tate will not react well to the news if Aaron does turn out to be the father, especially since Aaron is Tate's best friend.

2) Sami Brady will return to Salem and will end up meeting with Cat Greene, who had earlier seen pictures of her at the townhouse

Spoilers for the upcoming week's episodes of Days of Our Lives also revealed that Sami Brady will end up coming back to Salem. Actress Alison Sweeney had also confirmed that Sami would come back to try to offer support to Marlena Evans after the death of John Black.

Spoilers further revealed that Sami will have an unexpected encounter with Cat Greene, and Cat will be able to recognize Sami from the pictures at the townhouse.

3) Marlena Evans will get extremely concerned and worried about Rachel Black after she is seen muttering in her sleep

In the upcoming week's episodes of Days of Our Lives, Marlena Evans will be shown being anxious and worried regarding Rachel Black since she had muttered in his sleep one night about the night of the shooting of EJ DiMera.

Spoilers revealed that Marlena will end up questioning Brady and keep pushing him for the truth. Brady will potentially tell Marlena that he already knows about Rachel's terrible memories and also tell her that Rachel had recalled Johnny DiMera being armed and prepared to shoot EJ. Marlena will end up talking to Johnny as well.

Fans can watch Days of Our Lives on Peacock.

