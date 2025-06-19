What to expect from tomorrow's episode of Days of Our Lives (June 20, 2025)?

In the upcoming episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing on June 20, 2025, viewers can expect a lot of drama, surprises, and emotional moments. It’s graduation day for Sophia, Tate, Holly, and Aaron, but the celebration takes a wild turn when problems get in the way of their special moment.

The biggest shock comes when Sophia suddenly goes into labor, sending everyone into panic mode. While her friends and family rush to help, other characters deal with personal struggles like Rachel Black, who’s still dealing with trauma, and Marlena, whose health is a growing concern.

At the same time, EJ faces tough conversations, and a well-known DiMera family member returns to town.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episode set to air on June 20, 2025

Graduation chaos takes a dramatic turn

After weeks of excitement leading up to graduation on Days of Our Lives, Sophia, Tate, Holly, and Aaron finally put on their caps and gowns to celebrate finishing high school. But just as the event begins, things take a dramatic turn as Sophia goes into labor.

She’s already nervous about what’s ahead, and now she’s scared. Tate tries to stay calm and helps get her to the hospital, while Amy tags along, but she ends up making Sophia even more stressed.

Rachel’s trauma resurfaces

Rachel on Days of Our Lives is still struggling after seeing the armed confrontation on the night of the shooting, and everyone is worried about her. Her stomach pain comes back, so Brady rushes her to the hospital.

Even though it doesn’t seem serious at first, it’s clear she’s still very upset inside. At the hospital, Sarah checks on Rachel and also examines Marlena, who’s been feeling dizzy, likely from stress and sadness.

Marlena’s bond with Rachel strengthens

Since Brady needs to stay at the hospital while Sophia is in labor, Marlena takes Rachel home for some quiet time. They enjoy a peaceful moment together doing a puzzle, giving both of them a short break from everything going on around them.

However, things take a turn when Rachel falls asleep and has a nightmare, talking in her sleep about the shooter. Marlena becomes very worried, realizing Rachel is still deeply affected by what happened.

EJ faces Chanel’s warning

As EJ on Days of Our Lives tries to fix things with his family, Chanel gives him a serious warning. Johnny is starting to think about letting EJ back into his life, but Chanel makes it clear that EJ has to behave if he wants to be involved. Chanel is already feeling a lot of stress as she's been told to wait before having a baby and is worried about Johnny’s mental health.

Juneteenth reflections and family tension

Chanel meets Paulina and Abe for a small get-together to honor both Juneteenth and their wedding anniversary. But instead of feeling joyful, the mood is more serious. Chanel opens up about the problems she’s facing and how unsure she feels right now.

Tony DiMera returns to Salem

In the middle of all the day’s drama on Days of Our Lives, Tony DiMera comes back to Salem. He sees his brothers, EJ and Chad, and they enjoy a toast together at The Bistro. It’s a rare time for the family to look back on what they’ve been through and share a quiet moment. But with the DiMeras, trouble is never far away.

Fans will also see some familiar faces in this episode. Rita Lesley, Thomas DiMera, and Nurse Lesley will all show up and bring more excitement to the stories happening in Salem.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock.

