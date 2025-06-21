What to expect from tomorrow's episode of Days of Our Lives (June 23, 2025)?

Tomorrow’s Days of Our Lives episode (June 23, 2025) promises a blend of memorable interactions between family members amidst secrets that could expose many characters. Jack and Jennifer Deveraux find comfort with their grandsons, sharing a quiet evening playing games and remembering Abigail.

Meanwhile, Tony DiMera steps up to rally the family as he joins EJ and Chad for drinks at The Bistro, hinting that he may have a plan for regaining control of DiMera Enterprises. Elsewhere, tensions mount for Cat Greene when ISA Director Shane Donovan corners her with a new mission.

As EJ struggles to protect Johnny from the fallout of pointing a gun at him, he faces the threat of this secret being exposed by others. It is a day of family bonding, corporate scheming, and buried secrets about to resurface in Salem.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episode set to air on June 23, 2025

Jack and Jennifer bond with their family

In the upcoming episode of Days of Our Lives, Jack and Jennifer Deveraux spend the evening with their grandsons, Thomas and Charlotte, as they play a board game together and share memories of Abigail.

Meanwhile, lingering in the background is the fact that Jennifer and Jack have crossed paths with Cat Greene before. They still have no idea about the deeper secrets she is hiding, which may come to affect them later.

Tony returns and focuses on the family business

Tony DiMera is back in Salem and takes charge when he joins EJ and Chad at The Bistro. The three brothers raise a toast and discuss the state of the family business. EJ has been trying to hold down the fort, while Kristen has expressed interest in controlling DiMera Enterprises herself.

Tony suggests that it may be time for him to steer the family company and restore stability. The conversation makes it clear that tensions within the DiMera family on Days of Our Lives are far from over, and Tony is ready to assert himself.

Cat Greene is cornered by Shane Donovan

In Monday's Days of Our Lives, Cat Greene finds herself in a tight spot when Shane Donovan arrives with a special assignment. The ISA director and Cat exchanged a knowing glance at John Black’s funeral, hinting that they might have connections in the past.

Now, Shane confronts her and pushes for cooperation, making it clear that she has a role to play in an important mission. The pressure intensifies as Shane uses leverage to make sure she complies. Whatever the nature of this assignment, it is serious enough for Shane to force the issue, leaving Cat torn between doing what she is asked and concealing more secrets from Chad and others in Salem.

EJ protects Johnny amid the fallout

EJ is grappling with the shocking truth that Johnny pointed a gun at him. Even though Johnny has confessed, EJ vows to protect his son and keep the incident under wraps. However, others already suspect the truth. Rachel witnessed the scene and spoke to Kristen, who passed the information to Brady.

Now, EJ must find a way to contain the situation before it explodes, making sure that those who know about Johnny’s action stay silent. The pressure is mounting as EJ tries to shield Johnny from the consequences, fearing that one slip could shatter the family and land Johnny in serious trouble.

