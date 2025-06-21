Days of Our Lives weekly update (June 16 to 20, 2025):  Xander’s shocking betrayal, Steve’s big anniversary, and Sophia’s graduation drama rock Salem

This week on Days of Our Lives, a few legacy characters hit personal milestones as tearful goodbyes and subtle threats echoed across Salem. With great farewells and hairpin secrets, the plotlines drove relationships to the limit and teased colossal changes for the future.

With a summer wedding on the horizon in Days of Our Lives, the residents of Salem are bracing for increasing tension. Bo and Hope's goodbye signaled the end of an era, while newer characters became ensnared in issues that could destroy their future.

Days of Our Lives: Bo and Hope rekindle love

Bo and Hope reflected on their bittersweet past in a nostalgic flashback, reexamining moments that shaped their years-spanning romance. Bo proposed marriage to Hope again, and she accepted. Their choice to leave Salem in each other's arms to start anew outside of the stresses of the town gave the legendary couple a heartwarming ending. Their tearful farewell paid tribute to their legacy while making room for new tales to be told.

Days of Our Lives: Steve's dream with Adrienne and career tribute

Steve was visited in a dream by Adrienne, who comforted him that she would take care of the deceased John Black. The emotional moment was a tribute to both Adrienne and John and had a mix of personal loss and closure.

Subsequently, Steve was surprised with a party at The Bistro, celebrating his years of service and actor Stephen Nichols' 40th show anniversary. Friends and family gathered at the party, including Jack and Jennifer, who also celebrated Jack's birthday during the event.

Days of Our Lives: Xander bullies Philip

Xander crossed a dangerous line with Philip, trying to strangle him before being stopped. Although visibly shaken afterwards, Philip later swore the attack never happened, as Xander threatened to keep him quiet. Although the particular threat wasn't discussed, it was severe enough to silence Philip. As tensions rise, this act of coercion could have devastating implications, particularly if Philip's guilt begins to manifest itself.

Meanwhile, Marlena and Belle were still grieving over the loss of John, with Marlena having a dizzy spell that caused her to go in for a checkup with Sarah. Belle was also left emotionally vulnerable and finally told EJ she loved him. This tender moment was a significant turning point in their on-again-off-again relationship, particularly after Belle's tragic loss.

Chanel pushes back on EJ's influence over Johnny

Chanel was worried about EJ's influence on Johnny, informing Paulina and Abe that his involvement was more harmful than beneficial. Seeking to shield Johnny, Chanel went on to confront EJ directly, warning him to keep his hands off his son. Her stand creates additional tension in Salem's complex family dynamics as loyalties are strained.

Meanwhile, Doug III was sent a threatening message and photos of himself and Holly. He doesn't know who's behind the ploy or what they're after, so he sought assistance from Leo Stark in the form of a loan. Although Leo has been attempting to clean up his reputation, this could pull him back into the same kind of trouble he's been trying to leave behind.

After weeks of tension in Days of Our Lives, Gabi finally apologized to Javi and asked him to return to Gabi Chic. However, Javi declined the offer, choosing to join the Salem Fire Department instead. His decision marks a moment of growth and independence, setting him apart from Gabi’s professional world and possibly her expectations.

Days of Our Lives: Graduation Day disruptions

Graduation Day was more of a drama-filled event than one of celebration when Sophia believed she had gone into labor. Tate and Amy hurried her off to the hospital, only for Sarah to conclude that it was a false alarm. However, Brady brought in a sick Rachel for treatment.

Just as Rachel was about to say something about Johnny, Sarah was summoned away to attend to Sophia, leaving the moment hanging. These hospital happenings lent emotional depth to an already historic day for Salem's younger generation.

Rafe and Jada persisted in their off-camera investigation into a missing memory card, which could contain crucial evidence. At the same time, EJ issued an unexpected request—to access the memory serum. What he plans to do with it is not yet known, but the possibilities are enormous for those connected to his history.

As Salem gets ready for a highly anticipated wedding, Tony DiMera is back in town, and the ground is laid for more twists, reunions, and potential catastrophes. With secrets bubbling and tensions rising, next week will see fireworks—emotional and otherwise.

Catch the latest episode of Days of Our Lives streaming on Peacock.

