I absolutely love how Days of Our Lives honored John Black’s legacy—even as it broke my heart

John Black's story arc ended with a heroic act and a tearful farewell on Days of Our Lives as the legendary character passed away in his hospital bed on June 2, 2025. However, his parting gift to Salem was Bo Brady's cure as the other beloved Salem resident woke up from a coma to return home.

The past few weeks of Days of Our Lives plot revolved around John's exit arc and Bo's return by blending the two storylines. For longtime fans like me, an era ends with John's demise. While expected since actor Drake Hogestyn's death in September 2024, his gallant exit arc was both heartbreaking and thoughtful. I am happy that John's end was not a missing-in-action plot but a last valorous deed.

Meanwhile, the other story arcs on Days of Our Lives include Bo Brady's return to the world of the living and Xander's relapse into an ill-tempered bully. At the same time, EJ bought the University Hospital and can call the shots on Dr. Russell's Versavix patent.

With more characters slated to return to town for John's funeral, the long-running Peacock daily soap will have enough drama surrounding relationship dynamics in the fictional town of Salem.

Days of Our Lives: The plot pays respect to legendary John Black

Since Drake Hogestyn's passing in 2024 due to pancreatic cancer, fans were worried about his character's exit storyline. However, the Days of Our Lives production team maintained that there was a definite exit arc for the character, which started playing out with John going on a top-secret ISA mission for more than seven months.

A few weeks ago, on Days of Our Lives, Marlena decided to look for John, who was reported missing while on the mission. She took Steve with her, and they fought thugs and the villain from the past, Orpheus. While Marlena and Steve's quest of trying to find John's whereabouts failed, he was soon reported to be returning home.

Meanwhile, Steve joined Shawn in trying to locate the stolen Versavix for Bo's treatment. They landed at the methlab to retrieve the stolen drug on the same day that John was slated to return home. As such, the ISA agent joined Steve in the mission to procure the experimental drug.

However while fighting off the goon in the meth lab, an explosion caused fire inside. As the goon was charred to death, John sustained severe burns while saving the box of Versavix with his body. Rescued by firefighters, John handed Hope a vial of Versavix for Bo.

John landed in his hospital bed, fully bandaged, as his family started trooping around him. Initially, it seemed that he was responding to the treatment as he started speaking sporadically. But he had to be administered morphine to keep his pain down.

However, Monday's episode, dated June 2, 2025, found him with difficulty in breathing. As he struggled, Marlena realized he was in agony and asked him to rest if he wanted to. As she cuddled up to him and hugged him tightly, John breathed his last.

At the same time, Bo Brady met his late son, Zack, in his dream, where the latter urged him to go back to the rest of the family. With Hope calling out to him, Bo opened his eyes and smiled at her.

Days of Our Lives: John's parting gift to Salem is Bo

Bo woke up from his three-year-long coma, cured from sepsis, thanks to Dr. Russell's Versavix. However, it was John whose gallant final act that helped procure the stolen experimental drug. As such, Bo's cure was John's final contribution to Salem. When he arrives in town, Bo Brady will feel gratitude for the heroic ISA agent and his friend, John.

As for the soap's plot, this was a homage to both the legendary character of John Black and the longtime Days actor, Hogestyn. This left fans like me both gratified for the honor shown while being sad about the final goodbye at the same time.

Continue watching Days of Our Lives as the legendary John gets his well-deserved emotional funeral in the upcoming episodes.

