I was disappointed to see John go—but Bo’s return on Days of Our Lives helped ease the pain

Salem faced a major jolt with John Black's demise on Days of Our Lives, while John actor, Drake Hogestyn, gets his farewell from his soap team after he passed away in September 2024. As John's exit arc gave him a last heroic opportunity, he managed to save Bo Brady from his septic death while in a coma.

As a longtime Days of Our Lives fan, I watched Drake's John through his retconned story arc and followed his various valorous actions. Although long overdue since September 2024, I was sad to finally see him go. However, his departure was not in vain, since John made way for another beloved character, Bo's return to the main storyline.

Meanwhile, other story arcs on Peacock's long-running daily soap involve Xander and Sarah's fallout, and EJ's questionable change of character. There is also the return of Xander's violent streak and Philip's severe injuries from the assault by the former.

Elsewhere in the fictional town of Salem, Gabi's daughter is visiting her mother, but hints at disclosure of unpleasant secrets as she teams up with Doug III. On the other hand, Tate and Sophia's adoption plans keep coming up with hurdles.

Days of Our Lives: How did John's exit influence Bo's arrival?

The two character arcs were smoothly intertwined in the Days of Our Lives storyline. The past few weeks saw Marlena and Steve trying to locate the missing-in-action John, before waiting for news about him. Just as Marlena got information about his trip back home, she and the Black family planned a welcome party.

Meanwhile, the comatose Bo developed sepsis that failed to respond to usual treatments. With Dr. Russell's experimental Versavix, the only hope, getting stolen, Steve and Shawn tracked various leads to the medicine's location. As they landed at the meth lab where the drug was being stored for the black market, John arrived to help Steve. While the two longtime friends strategized entry into the lab, they got help from Hope.

Inside the lab, a fight ensued, followed by an explosion and fire. While Hope took Dr. Russell out of the lab, the firefighters rescued John with severe burns. However, the hero gave Hope a vial of Versavix for her husband, while Steve retrieved the remaining box from John.

On one hand, John landed at the hospital surrounded by family, while on the other, Bo was administered the experimental treatment. Initially, John seemed to respond to his treatment as he sporadically talked to his loved ones. However, he was in pain, and Marlena reluctantly agreed to let him go.

Monday, June 2, 2025, marks John Black's demise on Days of Our Lives. However, the day also marks Bo waking up from his three-year-long coma. While Dr. Russell's drug worked on Bo and cured his sepsis, John gave up his life to procure the drug from the black marketeers. This leaves fans like me heartbroken yet happy.

Days of Our Lives: John's farewell and Bo's return

Soon, Bo will be home to bid John farewell as the former will be filled with gratitude and respect for his friend's final daring act. Peter Reckell's Bo will also reunite with other Salem residents and get into the soap's central storyline. Bo and Hope will likely play a major role in the upcoming University Hospital story arc.

As fans know, EJ DiMera has acquired the hospital and is in talks with Dr. Russell for his breakthrough drug. Bo's cure may play a big role in the patent for the drug. Meanwhile, Hope will meet her mother and get updates about Doug III's theft and Sarah's breakup with Xander.

Elsewhere, Philip will regain consciousness but will possibly not want to press charges. He may also feel remorseful about breaking up Sarah's marriage. Whether he has Kate, Maggie, and Hope on his side remains to be seen.

Continue watching Days of Our Lives as Salem bids John a tearful goodbye and Bo settles down in the town.

