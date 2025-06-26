Days of Our Lives spoilers for next 2 weeks (June 27 to July 4, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Misunderstandings threaten to usurp lives in the upcoming episodes of Days of Our Lives. While Johnny is facing a huge risk, thanks to Rachel's scary memory, Sarah will fight Xander's unlawful moves. Meanwhile, Sophia's baby storyline seems stuck in a dilemma with adoption issues. Elsewhere, Stephanie may have some good news to change her mind.

Ad

The previous episodes of Days of Our Lives saw the long-awaited, beautiful wedding of Paul and Andrew toasted lovingly by all their loved ones. Also, Tony DiMera returned to town to fight for his family business. However, he found both his brothers reluctant to get back DiMera Enterprises from Titan.

Meanwhile, Philip stuck to his version of events when questioned by Stephanie, Sarah and his mother. On the other hand, Xander asked Melinda to fight dirty for Victoria's full custody. Elsewhere, Cat's connection with Shane was finally revealed to Days of Our Lives fans as the latter tasked her further.

Ad

Trending

After her health scare, a desperate Sophia asked Melinda to help with the baby's adoption. However, the latter refused after Brady threatened her with dire consequences. Meanwhile, Rachel ratted out Johnny, despite the latter denying the charges on the long-running Peacock daily soap.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

Days of Our Lives: Johnny will be in a tight spot

Ad

Rachel remembered seeing Johnny with a gun on the night her Uncle EJ was shot. She told as much to her mother, who told her father. However, on Friday's episode, dated June 20, 2025, she screamed during her sleep, requesting someone not to shoot. Marlena, who heard the scream, got the information out of the girl and quizzed Johnny, along with Roman.

While Johnny denied shooting, the upcoming weeks will find him behind bars. Commissioner Jada will arrest him on the evidence gleaned from unknown sources. Since EJ DiMera has vowed to save his son, he will have an open talk with Johnny. After learning about his innocence, EJ will embark on saving him.

Ad

The soap's spoilers hint at EJ faking a memory from the fatal night to save his son. He may pretend to remember someone else and point the finger at somebody innocent. Whether he frames an enemy remains to be seen.

Also Read: Who shot EJ DiMera on Days of Our Lives? All suspects explored

Days of Our Lives: Stephanie changes her mind

Ad

Stephanie's manuscript has been doing the rounds with each reader passing it on anonymously. As Wednesday's episode, dated June 25, 2025, showed, she cornered Alex over this exposure. While Alex assured her that the manuscript did not have her name, he also opened up about his plan. He told her about Kate predicting it to be a bestseller.

The soap's spoilers suggest, Stephanie will likely feel intrigued to know about the prospects of her work. She may relent and allow Alex to publish her book. However, she may want to have it in the market under a pseudonym.

Ad

As such, Alex's plans to employ Kate in the publishing department will become fruitful. However, when Xander knows about this, it may create a problem between the Kiriakis cousins, since Kate is Philip's mother.

Days of Our Lives: Xander resorts to dishonest methods

Xander recently employed Melinda Trask as his lawyer for his custody battle over Victoria. He asked her to use unlawful methods to get him full custody of his daughter. He also assured Melinda that his wife would not resort to anything fraudulent.

Ad

Ad

The soap's spoilers suggest, Xander Kiriakis will likely play dirty to get to his daughter. He will disregard Sarah's views and escalate their personal as well as legal fights. Whether he wins his daughter back remains to be seen. Meanwhile, he will keep an eye on Philip as he entrusts his half-brother back into their business.

Also Read: What is happening with Philip Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives? Plot dynamics explored

Ad

Days of Our Lives: Sophia's baby issues continue

Recently, Sophia missed her graduation party due to false labor pains. However, Sophia's baby issues are far from over. She reached out to Melinda for help with adoption. However, the former DA refused after Brady threatened her. With Tate also against Melinda, Sophia will be at her wits' end looking for adoptive parents.

Moreover, she is worried that Tate Black may get attached to the baby once it is born. As such, he may want to keep the baby, jeopardizing her future plans. The soap's storyline hints at Aaron having some connection with Sophia's story arc. This may be revealed in the upcoming episodes.

Ad

Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives to catch the latest on Sophia's health, Xander's sinister plans and Johnny's predicament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Poushali Guharauth Poushali is a comics and pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English Literature and an Advanced Diploma in Creative Writing. With a mammoth 17 years of experience under her belt at companies such as InfoCognitio, Tata Interactive Systems, ICFAI, Wordsmith, DAV Public School, and more, Poushali strives to create the most engaging and compelling content.



Poushali's years of experience also mean that she is a master in conducting in-depth research on any topic she covers, and cross-checking facts with official sources to produce top-notch content.



Poushali admires the late Chef Anthony Bourdain for his openness to world cultures and also looks up to Shah Rukh Khan's hard work and dedication to his craft. If she could travel back in time, she would love to be part of the classic 'The Sound of Music' as she appreciates its cinematography, script, and narrative.



When she's not working, Poushali enjoys binging on the latest K-dramas, Hollywood shows, and Indian series across OTT platforms. Know More