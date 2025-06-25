Days of Our Lives recap (June 25, 2025): Johnny confesses to holding the gun but insists he didn’t shoot EJ

In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives aired on June 25, 2025, things got intense in Salem when Johnny finally told Roman and Marlena what happened the night EJ was shot. His confession brought pain and confusion and raised a scary question, if he didn’t pull the trigger then who did?

Meanwhile, Sarah and Xander’s custody fight got worse. Their lawyers advised co-parenting, but both wanted full custody. Xander even seemed open to bending the rules.

Elsewhere, Melinda agreed to help Sophia with her baby’s adoption, even though Tate and Brady were against it. Titan-DiMera faced money problems, and Alex and Stephanie clashed over her leaked manuscript.

Days of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Johnny comes clean to Roman and Marlena

At the Brady Pub on Days of Our Lives, Marlena and Roman discussed EJ’s shooting and Johnny’s involvement in it. Marlena said Rachel heard Johnny and EJ fighting and saw Johnny point a gun at him. Roman admitted his bar gun went missing and later turned up outside the mansion with one bullet gone.

When Johnny arrived, he confessed to taking the gun and confronting EJ. He said he got angry and pointed it but gave it back when EJ begged him to stop. Johnny was shocked to hear the gun had been fired. That’s when Marlena and Roman realized someone else must have pulled the trigger after Johnny left.

Sarah and Xander dig in during custody battle

Sarah and Xander on Days of Our Lives both talked to lawyers as their fight over baby Victoria got worse. Sarah asked Justin for full custody but was upset when he said judges prefer co-parenting.

Xander met with Melinda and asked if she could help him get full custody. She said no, the court wouldn’t allow it. Still, Xander hinted he might do something sneaky to win.

Sophia hires Melinda and Brady lashes out

In Horton Square on Days of Our Lives, Sophia asked Melinda to help with her baby’s adoption. She said her mom and Tate didn’t agree, but she needed support. Melinda agreed to help for free, saying she’d been through something similar.

Then Brady showed up and told Melinda to stay away from his family. Later, Melinda told Sophia she might need to find another lawyer if Tate’s family stayed against it.

Trouble brews at Titan-DiMera

At Titan on Days of Our Lives, Johnny came in ready to start work but got bad news. Alex told him the company was in trouble. Xander had tried to buy the hospital, but EJ beat him to it, putting Titan at risk.

Xander barged in, saying he’d fight to undo the sale. He and Alex made plans, calling Alex “The Hand of the King.” They talked about bringing Philip back, but with limits. Johnny agreed to help with PR, then left when Roman texted him.

Stephanie faces off with Philip and Alex

At the hospital, Stephanie asked Philip if he told Xander about the forged letter. Philip said no and claimed he kept his promise to Sarah. Later, Vivian called Philip, and he angrily told her to stay out of his life and blamed her for his problems.

At The Bistro, Stephanie confronted Alex after learning her manuscript was passed around the hospital. She felt betrayed. Alex said Kate probably shared it by mistake and didn’t know she wrote it. He added Kate believed it could be a bestseller, but Stephanie wasn’t sure how to feel.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock

