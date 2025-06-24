What to expect from tomorrow's episode of Days of Our Lives (June 25, 2025)?

Spoilers of the upcoming episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing on June 25, 2025, tease a dramatic day full of emotional moments and power struggles. Between adoption plans, business battles, and tough conversations in Salem, the viewers are in for another episode packed with big surprises and tough choices that could change everything.

The main focus of the day will be Sophia’s race to find adoptive parents for her baby, while Tate’s strong emotions cause concern. At the same time, Xander makes a bold move to protect his place at Titan-DiMera, Johnny gets grilled by Marlena about EJ’s shooting, and Philip tries to hide the truth, leading to some major twists coming later this week.

Sophia scrambles for help as Tate grows conflicted

Sophia Choi, on Days of Our Lives, feels pressured as time runs out to find the right couple to adopt her baby. She’s already argued with Tate about bringing Melinda in as their lawyer, but she decides to call Melinda anyway for a quick meeting.

Even though Tate doesn’t agree, Sophia hopes Melinda can help move things along. Deep down, Sophia is starting to worry that Tate is getting too emotionally attached to the baby. She might share her concerns with Melinda and hope that finalizing the adoption quickly will make it easier for Tate to let go.

Xander takes action to protect his future at Titan-DiMera

After some recent business shakeups at Titan-DiMera, Xander Kiriakis is determined to protect his role and stop anyone who might challenge him. In Wednesday’s episode, he’ll come up with a backup plan to make sure he stays in control of the company. With all the behind-the-scenes drama building, Xander is ready to move quickly, and he might not play by the rules to get what he wants.

Stephanie confronts Philip over his suspicious loyalty

In Days of Our Lives, Stephanie Johnson doesn’t believe Philip Kiriakis’ claim that Xander is totally innocent. Fans may remember that Philip and Xander recently made a secret deal, which now seems to be protecting the latter from serious legal trouble.

On Wednesday, Stephanie confronts Philip and pushes him to tell the truth. But even though she’s persistent, Philip refuses to back down and says he’s sticking to his agreement with Xander, no matter what it might cost him.

Johnny faces Marlena’s pressure and a looming arrest

After Rachel Black shocks everyone by saying that Johnny DiMera pointed a gun at EJ, Marlena and Roman decide to confront Johnny directly. During the intense conversation, Johnny admits he did pull a gun on EJ the night of the shooting, but insists he didn’t actually fire it.

Marlena and Roman keep pressing him for more details, but Johnny sticks to his story. Still, his confession could be enough to get him arrested later this week. Things quickly get out of hand as serious consequences begin to close in on Johnny.

Viewers of Days of Our Lives can look forward to a day full of emotional goodbyes, business drama, and revelations that could shape the future of residents in Salem.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock.

